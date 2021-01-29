Friday 29 January 2021
type here...
HQTravel

Turkey, opens its doors to Ticos in the midst of a pandemic

Turkey is full of charms, places to visit, delicious food to try and places to discover and one of the few places Costa Ricans do not need a visa to visit

by Q Costa Rica
18

Q TRAVEL – For Costa Ricans itching to travel but with few options, Turkey is calling. For now, this Eurasian nation is one of the few that Ticos (Costa Ricans) can visit, in a mid-pandemic.

Turkey is full of charms, places to visit, delicious food to try and places to discover and one of the few places Costa Ricans do not need a visa to visit

Even before the end of December, a negative result in a PCR test was not even necessary, although since then it is.

- Advertisement -

And Costa Ricans do not need a visa to visit Turkey.

Of course, travelers have to take into consideration that visiting Istanbul or any other Turkish city may mean having to deal with some restrictions, such as business closings at certain times or some tourist attractions that cannot be visited, as part of the pandemic prevention measures.

Requirements to enter Turkey

Ticos (over the age of 6) wanting to visit Turkey need only a negative coronavirus PCR test result taken within 72 hours before departure from the first embarkation point.

A completed “Passenger information Form” must be presented on arrival.

- Advertisement -

And, of course, a valid passport.

Getting to Turkey from Costa Rica

To get from Costa Rica to Turkey by plane (without flying into the US), according to Rome2Rio.com.

  • San Jose (SJO) to Madrid, Spain (MAD) and onto Instabul (IST).
  • San Jose (SJO) to Paris, France (CDG) to the Izmir Adnan Menderes Airport (ADB)
  • Liberia (LIR) to Montreal, Canada (YYG) to the Sabiha Gokcen Airport (SAW)

 

 

 

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous article80% of the vaccines that Costa Rica will receive in February will be for people over 58 years of age
Next articleDiDi will donate trips to Costa Ricans over 58 to covid-19 vaccination centers
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

DiDi will donate trips to Costa Ricans over 58 to covid-19 vaccination centers

QCOSTARIA - Need a free ride to your vaccination point? DiDi...
Read more

Turkey, opens its doors to Ticos in the midst of a pandemic

Q TRAVEL - For Costa Ricans itching to travel but with...
Read more

MOST READ

Turkey, opens its doors to Ticos in the midst of a pandemic

Coronavirus

A healthy microbiome builds a strong immune system that could help defeat COVID-19

Q Costa Rica -
You may not know it, but you have an army of microbes living inside of you that are essential for fighting off threats, including...
Alajuela

Two minivan passengers lose their lives after freak traffic accident (Photos)

Q Costa Rica -
HQ - A load of "perlin" (extrusions used in construction) became loose and rolled from a truck and fell on top of a minivan,...
Computers

Covid-19 pandemic drives global computer sales

Rico -
Q TECH - Covid-19 resurrected the worldwide sale of desktop and laptop oomputers last year were up by more than 13% worldwide in 2020. The...
Immigration

Update on the Extension of Entry Stamps

Rico -
CORRECTION: Tourists arriving up to November 30, 2020 and not October 31, 2020 have their stay automatically extended to March 02, 2021. QCOSTARICA - A...
Health

80% of the vaccines that Costa Rica will receive in February will be for people over 58 years of age

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Given that the delivery of vaccines against Covid-19 are suspended until the second half of February, the Comisión Nacional de Vacunación y...
Political Economy

Moody’s, Fitch and S&P distrust political support for plan with IMF

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The international risk rating agencies Moody’s, Fitch Ratings and Standard and Poor’s (S&P) consider that the main threat to Costa Rica solving...
News

IMF loan must be approved in the Assembly no later than the beginning of June

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Legislative Assembly must approve the US$1.75 billion dollar "soft" loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) no later than the beginning...
Central America

The US, Mexico and Guatemala agree to prevent the passage of migrant caravans

Rico -
Q24N (Guatemala city) The governments of the United States, Mexico and Guatemala agreed on Friday to prohibit the passage of migrant caravans through their...
News

For every ¢100 that is collected in taxes, Costa Rica spends ¢ 50 to pay public employees

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - 50% of the tax revenue collected by the Ministry of Finance is used to pay the salaries of public employees, according to...

Want to stay up to date with the latest?

We would love to hear from you! Please fill in your details and get updates daily in your mailbox. It's that simple!

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.