Turkey, opens its doors to Ticos in the midst of a pandemic

Q TRAVEL – For Costa Ricans itching to travel but with few options, Turkey is calling. For now, this Eurasian nation is one of the few that Ticos (Costa Ricans) can visit, in a mid-pandemic.

Even before the end of December, a negative result in a PCR test was not even necessary, although since then it is.

And Costa Ricans do not need a visa to visit Turkey.

Of course, travelers have to take into consideration that visiting Istanbul or any other Turkish city may mean having to deal with some restrictions, such as business closings at certain times or some tourist attractions that cannot be visited, as part of the pandemic prevention measures.

Requirements to enter Turkey

Ticos (over the age of 6) wanting to visit Turkey need only a negative coronavirus PCR test result taken within 72 hours before departure from the first embarkation point.

A completed “Passenger information Form” must be presented on arrival.

And, of course, a valid passport.

Getting to Turkey from Costa Rica

To get from Costa Rica to Turkey by plane (without flying into the US), according to Rome2Rio.com.

San Jose (SJO) to Madrid, Spain (MAD) and onto Instabul (IST).

San Jose (SJO) to Paris, France (CDG) to the Izmir Adnan Menderes Airport (ADB)

Liberia (LIR) to Montreal, Canada (YYG) to the Sabiha Gokcen Airport (SAW)

