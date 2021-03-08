Monday 8 March 2021
type here...
RedaqtedTravel

Digital nomads from the United States, Chile and Portugal highlight the advantages of working from Costa Rica

by Rico
101

QCOSTARICA – Costa Rica has become an ideal destination for foreigners who choose to work remotely, highlighting digital nomads from Chile, Portugal, and the United States who have lived and worked from here, some for periods of months and in other cases for a year

Places like Jacó, Manuel Antonio, Santa Teresa de Cóbano, Tamarindo, Samara, Montezuma, and Monteverde, are among the many destinations chosen by the digital nomads.

- Advertisement -

The country, they say, offers them adequate management of the pandemic and the possibility of combining the work from their countries of residence with surf lessons and trips to the mountains and more.

Viviana Gomes (Portuguese) working as financial and strategy director of a consulting firm in Mexico, said that if you like surfing and nature, Costa Rica is the ideal place.

“In the first instance, it is an incredible country. They have controlled the pandemic very well, one of the main reasons that made me stay and not go to Mexico City, my city of residence,” added the foreigner, who lived in Santa Teresa and arrived in the country in February of last year.

- Advertisement -

The pandemic, like most, took her by surprise on Costa Rican soil and she extended her stay in Santa Teresa de Cóbano, Puntarenas, to the point her legal permanence permit allowed.

From there she combined her professional work with surf lessons.

“The beaches are wonderful to surf, the affectionate treatment of the people in all the towns was outstanding, the climate enchanted me, as well as nature and the national parks. Costa Rica is ideal to come to work remotely,” commented Raúl Reeves, Chilean entrepreneur and digital nomad, who since January has taken advantage of his work staying in and enjoying destinations such as Jacó, Nosara, Tamarindo, Santa Teresa, and recently Monteverde.

Stephen Johnson, Amelia Sklaroff and Mujesira Dudic, all three from the United States, will also share the benefits of working remotely from Costa Rica, through the YouTube channel of the Instituto Costarricense de Turismo (ICT), the Costa Rica tourism board.

Currently, a project is being discussed in the Legislative Assembly to give special benefits to this type of tourist, so that they can stay up to a year and a half in the country working.

- Advertisement -

If the initiative is approved, remote workers, in addition to this benefit, would have the possibility of opening bank accounts and the use of the driver’s license of their country of origin, among other advantages, if they meet certain requirements that ensure wealth to the country.

According to the ICT, by staying for longer periods than a normal tourist, digital nomads make more purchases in the local market, which encourages the economy hit by the pandemic.

They go from acquiring traditional tourism services, such as car rental, to using additional services such as health centers, beauty salons, supermarkets, sodas, laundries and greengrocers, among many others.

A study by MBO Partners reveals that, in 2019, seven million Americans identified themselves as digital nomads, of which 59% were young professionals (millennials), who have a passion for travel and adventure.

The International Labor Organization (ILO) estimated that, as a result of the 2020 covid-19 crisis, 88% of companies worldwide promoted teleworking; Before the pandemic, it was only 4%.

 

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleCosta Rica begins second pandemic year with 3 urgent tasks: vaccinate, reactivate economy and recover education
Next articleBanks try to entice borrowers with online offers amid suspension of housing and car fairs
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Costa Rica begins second pandemic year with 3 urgent tasks: vaccinate, reactivate economy and recover education

QCOSTARICA - The pandemic is not over. Not yet. We still...
Read more

“I tell people: don’t be afraid, get vaccinated!”

QCOSTARICA - "Don't be afraid, get vaccinated," are words of doña...
Read more

MOST READ

Guatemala receives 200,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine donated by India

Front Page

The year of the pandemic: the Juan Santamaría went from ‘bustling’ to desolation

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Within a few months, the Juan Santamaría International Airport or San Jose airport (SJO), went from being “bustling” to becoming a practically...
Living in Costa Rica

Drivers can use foreign license for 6 more months

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - The Ministry of Public Works and Transportation (MOPT) announced Thursday that it will grant a grace period for six (6) more months...
Redaqted

Islas Murciélago, unknown Tico paradise ideal for hikers and divers

Rico -
Q TRAVEL - Located in the extreme north of the Pacific coast, in front of the Santa Rosa National Park, in the sector of...
San Jose

‘We want to work!’: Entertainment industry cries out to Government

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - After a year of no work, engineers, technicians, producers, cleaners, food and beverage personnel, among others, held a peaceful march this Thursday...
Banking

Banks try to entice borrowers with online offers amid suspension of housing and car fairs

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Financial entities seek through the use of their virtual channels to promote the placement of new loans due to the impossibility, for...
Politics

Carlos Alvarado: “No Growth and Poverty Reduction Without Economic Stability”

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a $1.7 billion arrangement to support Costa Rica’s recovery and stabilization from the economic damage caused...
Expat Focus

Best Places to Retire in Latin America in 2021 — InternationalLiving.com

Q Costa Rica -
International Living’s annual Global Retirement Index compares, contrasts, ranks, and rates 25 countries across 10 categories. “All over the planet, we’ve identified friendly, good-value, warm-weather...
Rico's Covid-19 Digest

Costa Rica received a shipment of 110,000 vaccines against covid-19

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - On Tuesday night, March 2, Costa Rica received the largest shipment of covid-19 vaccines, 109,980 doses from Pfizer / Biontech to continues...
Fashion & Beauty

Ivonne Cerdas to represent Costa Rica at Miss Universe 2020

Luis Morales -
Q MAGAZINE - Miss Costa Rica 2020, Ivonne Cerdas, will soon be traveling to Florida to represent the country in the Miss Universe pageant. After...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.