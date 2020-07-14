Tuesday, 14 July 2020
DONATE
HealthRedaqted

Doctor of the Calderón Guardia: ‘On this stretcher lies a deceased by COVID-19, it is not a statistic ‘

"I did it to raise awareness ... an attempt to make people understand the serious consequences of the disease and the reality of this pandemic"

Rico
By Rico
14
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) The image is impacting. Dr. Alejandro Moya Álvarez posted on social networks the photo fo two health officials standing next to a stretcher on which is the body a COVID-19 victim.

“On this stretcher lies a deceased by COVID-19. This person is not a statistic, he had family, children, brothers, and sisters who loved him, he had dreams and hopes. He was also productive in society and gave his contribution to Costa Rica that we have today.

“This is the reality of a disease that exists and that is getting worse, there are not only 30 dead (36 as of Monday night), THERE ARE 30 FAMILIES CRYING FOR THEIR PARENTS, MOTHERS, AND BROTHERS. 48 hours ago we spoke with him, we listened to his fears and we told him that everything was going to be fine.”

That was the message the doctor at the Calderón Guardia Hospital wrote with the photo.

- paying the bills -

The doctor explained that he decided to make the publication in an attempt to make people understand the serious consequences of the disease and the reality of this pandemic.

“I did it to raise awareness, because there are people who believe that this is a game, who are probably immune and absolutely nothing will happen to them, who do not use protective measures, do not maintain social distance or do not follow the recommendations of the Ministry of Health; they think there is no need for that,” Moya said in an interview.

Costa Rica is currently facing an increase in the number of infections, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, there was a cumulative of 8,482 cases, of which almost 6,000 were active, that is, with the ability to infect.

Meanwhile, the death toll reached 36 fatalities, six of them confirmed on Monday; 15 deaths in 8 days.

- paying the bills -

As for people hospitalized, the report on Tuesday counted 171, 27 of them in intensive care units.

“One would expect people to have some awareness and realize that we are experiencing a very serious situation, not only from the point of view of health, but from an economic point of view.

“With this publication, what we are trying to say is that, while the health personnel work, they take risks and often even feel discouraged because this disease is very difficult to treat; one sees how patients deteriorate very quickly.

“It can’t be that a ‘carajo’ (idiot) says in public that this is a government invention to manipulate us, because it is very annoying and frustrating, a lot, lot of frustration,” added Moya.

Last Monday, a small group of people protested in front of the Casa Presidencial in Zapote, with slogans assuring that the pandemic is an invention of government authorities.

On Monday, the minister of Health, Daniel Salas, said, “It is painful to hear different messages that have been circulating on social networks, even with all the families who are suffering and that could be many more.

- paying the bills --

“Right now, we could have a lot more deaths if we hadn’t done things the way we have. It is painful to see messages that indicate that there is no pandemic, that this is a made-up matter or something to get control”.

 

Previous articleCOVID-19 In Costa Rica: Two new deaths and 446 infections
Next articleIberia, United and Lufthansa give Civil Aviation dates to resume their flights to Costa Rica
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

COVID-19 In Costa Rica: Two new deaths and 446 infections

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Ministry of Health reported this Tuesday, July 14, 446...
Read more

Man takes off facemask to spit at passengers

HQ Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) A bus with 38 people traveling from Peñas Blancas (northern...
Read more

MOST READ

Health

Link to the Epidemiological Data form required for travel to Costa Rica

Rico -
(QTRAVEL) Until August 1. 2020, entry requirements permit only Costa Rican citizens, Costa Rican residents who departed Costa Rica PRIOR to March 24, those...
Read more
Health

Doctor of the Calderón Guardia: ‘On this stretcher lies a deceased by COVID-19, it is not a statistic ‘

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The image is impacting. Dr. Alejandro Moya Álvarez posted on social networks the photo fo two health officials standing next to a stretcher...
Health

Another COVID-19 patient dies: number reaches 31

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Health authorities reported on Monday death number 31 by COVID-19 in the country: A 43-year-old Costa Rican man, a resident of San José,...
HQ

Fuerza y Luz will suspend public attention in branches from Monday

Q Costa Rica -
As of Monday, July 13, the Compañía Nacional de Fuerza y Luz (CNFL), light and power utility, branches will remain closed to the...
National

Foreigner resident forced to leave his Costa Rican children at San Jose airport and return to the U.S.

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Without fully understanding what was happening and without being able to say goodbye, a foreigner residing in Costa Rica was separated from his...
Front Page

Time to change the message!

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) "The pandemic is not killing us but the quality of information they give us," say experts urging the Government of Carlos Alvarado to...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA