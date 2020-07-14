Tuesday, 14 July 2020
DONATE
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

COVID-19 In Costa Rica: Two new deaths and 446 infections

On Monday, June 13, a total of six people died due to the coronavirus pandemic, the highest record of deaths in a single day

Rico
By Rico
28
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) The Ministry of Health reported this Tuesday, July 14, 446 new cases in the last 24 hours, reaching an accumulated 8,482 positive cases of COVID-19.

Today Tuesday, July 14, is the fourth day of new restrictive measures to avoid the exponential spread of the virus. Photography: Alonso Tenorio.

With the addition of the canton of Rio Cuatro, Alajuela, the coronavirus is now in 81 of the country’s 82 cantons. Only Dota, in the province of San José, continues without confirming infections.

The Ministry of Health also reported two new deaths, which occurred on Monday night, making it the day with most COVID-19 related deaths. Six of the 36 deaths were reported on Monday.

- paying the bills -

The deceased number 35 is a 90-year-old Costa Rican who had been in the intensive care unit of the Hospital Mexico since July 12; number 36 a 94-year-old foreigner, in the ICU at the Hospital Calderon Guarida since July 11.

Both women had risk factors such as high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, and ischemic heart disease, in addition to their ages.

Epidemiological report

The number of hospitalized keeps increasing, on Tuesday the Ministry of Health reported 10 more people in hospital from the day before, reaching 171 people; 27 of which are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Guiselle Guzmán, head of the Collective Health Area of ​​the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) recalled, based on a 2018 survey, that half of Costa Rica’s population over the age of 19 suffers from at least one cardiovascular risk factor.

- paying the bills -

In other words, 1.6 million people over the age of 19 suffer from hypertension, obesity, diabetes or smoking.

In addition, she stated that 70% of the national population is overweight or obese.

“We have seen the data of people who have died in the last hours. It has been vehemently emphasized that being an older adult, male sex, high blood pressure, having high blood sugar, heart and lung diseases, as well as obesity and smoking status are very important risk factors for people can have a serious complication and can have a fatal outcome, ”said Guzmán.

She also stated that there is always a risk that people do not know they have one of these conditions.

 

Previous articleEven if you think the pandemic is a lie, wear a mask, keep your distance
Next articleDoctor of the Calderón Guardia: ‘On this stretcher lies a deceased by COVID-19, it is not a statistic ‘
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Doctor of the Calderón Guardia: ‘On this stretcher lies a deceased by COVID-19, it is not a statistic ‘

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The image is impacting. Dr. Alejandro Moya Álvarez posted on...
Read more

Man takes off facemask to spit at passengers

HQ Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) A bus with 38 people traveling from Peñas Blancas (northern...
Read more

MOST READ

Health

Link to the Epidemiological Data form required for travel to Costa Rica

Rico -
(QTRAVEL) Until August 1. 2020, entry requirements permit only Costa Rican citizens, Costa Rican residents who departed Costa Rica PRIOR to March 24, those...
Read more
Health

Doctor of the Calderón Guardia: ‘On this stretcher lies a deceased by COVID-19, it is not a statistic ‘

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The image is impacting. Dr. Alejandro Moya Álvarez posted on social networks the photo fo two health officials standing next to a stretcher...
Health

Another COVID-19 patient dies: number reaches 31

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Health authorities reported on Monday death number 31 by COVID-19 in the country: A 43-year-old Costa Rican man, a resident of San José,...
HQ

Fuerza y Luz will suspend public attention in branches from Monday

Q Costa Rica -
As of Monday, July 13, the Compañía Nacional de Fuerza y Luz (CNFL), light and power utility, branches will remain closed to the...
National

Foreigner resident forced to leave his Costa Rican children at San Jose airport and return to the U.S.

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Without fully understanding what was happening and without being able to say goodbye, a foreigner residing in Costa Rica was separated from his...
Front Page

Time to change the message!

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) "The pandemic is not killing us but the quality of information they give us," say experts urging the Government of Carlos Alvarado to...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA