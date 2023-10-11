Drivers who participate in ‘piques’ will lose their license for three years

The suspension is for 3 years and only requires a traffic ticket to apply the sanction

QCOSTARICA — Drivers who participate in ‘piques callejeros’- illegal street racing – will lose their license for three years, following the approval of a new legislation (expediente 23.334).

The license suspension, declared administratively, or the disqualification to drive, declared judicially, will extend to any type of driver’s license held by the offender.

The proposal was promoted by Leslye Bojorges, legislator of the Partido Unidad Social Cristiana (PUSC), with 48 of the 57 legislative votes in favor.

The takeaway with this legislation is that the sanction will be dealt with at the administrative level, without the long process of going to court.

All that is needed to apply the sanction is a ‘parte’ (traffic infraction) issued by a Policia de Transito (Traffic) official.

Currently, the loss of a driver’s license only occurs with the accumulation of 12 demerit points and then only for one year, while the new legislation, when it involves street racing, does away with the points and extends the suspension to three years.

