Today’s Coronavirus News: 4,310 new cases and 32 deaths in 3 days

QCOSTARICA – A total of 4,310 new cases and 25 deaths associated with covid-19 were reported in the last 3 days, from Saturday, April 24, to Monday, April 26, with the record-breaking 1,830 new cases for a single day on Saturday.

Last week, the record for the highest number of cases on single was broken twice, first on Thursday, with 1,776 new cases and then Saturday.

The three days also recorded one of the highest deaths for a single day since January, 15, on Sunday for a total of 32 deaths in the three days.

The daily average of infection for the three days was 1,436; for deaths 10.66.

For Sunday, April 25 and Monday, April 26, the number of new cases dropped to 1,277 and 1,203, respectively.

Beyond concerning is the number of hospitalizations.

On Monday, the Ministry of Health reported 743 people in hospital with covid-19, of which 328 are in intensive care.

This figure also includes private hospitals, where 14 people are hospitalized, of which 4 are in an intensive care unit (ICU).

Numbers taxing the limits of the ability of the country to provide hospital services.

The average age of those in a hospital is 56 years old. In the ICU the age range is between 0 and 92 years.

The Hospital Mexico, one of the three main capital city hospitals, on Monday, announced it had no ICU beds for covid-19 patients requiring critical care. The San Juan de Dios reported only 2 beds available, the Enrique Baltodano de Liberia, 2 also, and Escalante Pradilla de Pérez Zeledón, only 1.

Balance

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, 241,240 cases of covid-19 and 3,168 associated have been reported.

So far, 201,264 people have officially recovered. This number is less than the real one, the Ministry of Health has not been able to catch up with the recovery declarations given the high volume of daily case notifications.