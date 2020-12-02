Wednesday, 2 December 2020
Front PagePolitical EconomyRedaqted

ECLAC: Foreign investment in Latin America will fall around 50% in 2020

The United Nations organization highlighted the export position in medical devices and highlights the cases of Mexico, Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic

by Q Costa Rica
10

QCOSTARICA – The Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) estimates that Latin America and the Caribbean is the region forecast to have the steepest decline in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

The ECLAC says FDI in the region would fall between 45% and 55% in 2020, as a result of the crisis caused by the covid-19 pandemic; Worldwide, the amount of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) is seen shrinking by 40% in 2020.

- Advertisement -

ECLAC presented its report Foreign Direct Investment in Latin America and the Caribbean 2020, on FDI in the region, which recorded that, in 2019, Latin America and the Caribbean received US$160,.7 billion of FDI, which was 7.8 % less than in 2018.

By 2021, world FDI would continue its decrease (between 5% and 10%), obtaining its lowest value since 2005. However, Latin America and the Caribbean is the region that would have the steepest decline next year, according to Alicia Bárcena, executive secretary of Cepal, a regional body of the United Nations.

The agency explained that since 2012, when the historical maximum was reached, the fall in FDI flows has been almost uninterrupted in Latin America and the Caribbean – primarily in South American countries.

The report, presented this December 2, says that during 2019 there were heterogeneous results according to each local economy, in the region: in 17 countries there is a drop in inflows in 2019 compared to 2018, while in nine countries there is an increase.

- Advertisement -

The five countries that received the most investment were Brazil (43% of the total), Mexico (18%), Colombia (9%), Chile (7%) and Peru (6%).

In Central America, FDI inflows grew only in Panama and Guatemala.

When analyzing the period 2010-2019, Europe consolidated its status as the most important investor in the region, followed by the United States. Intraregional investments, meanwhile, fell from 12% to 6%.

With regard to the performance of Latin American transnational corporations, known as translatinas, ECLAC’s publication records a 75% increase in FDI outflows from the region in 2019. However, upon examining the 2010-2019 decade as a whole, it can be seen that Latin American investment has lost steam.

“The contributions that FDI has made in the region have been relevant, as a complement to national investment and a source of new capital, as well as for expanding export-related activities and developing the automotive industry, telecommunications, some segments of the digital economy and also sectors that have acquired strategic importance today in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the pharmaceutical industry and that of medical devices,” the study indicates.

Alicia Bárcena, ECLAC Executive Secretary, during the presentation of the report on Foreign Direct Investment in Latin America and the Caribbean 2020. Photo: ECLAC

- Advertisement -

“The FDI received by Latin America and the Caribbean has not catalyzed relevant changes in the region’s productive structure, largely because the policies to attract these flows have not been articulated with those focused on productive development. FDI offers major opportunities to move towards a new sustainable economy,” Alicia Bárcena emphasized. “It is urgently necessary to restore the role of industrial policies as an instrument for transforming the region’s productive structure.”

The report also indicates that Latin America and the Caribbean has achieved a good position in terms of exporting medical devices, driven precisely by transnational corporations, with Mexico, Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic particularly standing out.

“In Latin America and the Caribbean, the COVID-19 crisis shows the growing importance of stimulating regional cooperation and the development of a regional health-care and medical devices market and of cross-border industrial centers. The medical devices industry requires manufacturing, scientific and technological capacities that are present in several countries in the region, the potential of which was revealed amid the health emergency. The development of national industrial and technological capacities and improved access to medical devices for the inhabitants of Latin America and the Caribbean is a strategic challenge, and to successfully tackle it, national and regional policy guidelines will be needed,” the document concludes.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePublic institutions will be closed from December 24 to January 4
Next articleCall for a Redoubled Commitment to Eradicating the “Shadow Pandemic” of Violence against Women and Girls in the Region
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Costa Rica wants to attract foreign pensioners and rentiers

Political Economy Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The minimum amount of capital investment that a foreign...
Read more

IMF: Latin America Will Suffer Worst Economic Crisis in Its History

Latin America Q Costa Rica -
(QREPORTS) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has lowered its growth prospects...
Read more

MOST READ

Health

Patient whose penis was amputated sent a loving message to his girlfriend

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - A man named García, a resident of Osa, in the southern zone, underwent a penis amputation on Wednesday in an attempt to...
Read more
Latin America

Call for a Redoubled Commitment to Eradicating the “Shadow Pandemic” of Violence against Women and Girls in the Region

Q Costa Rica -
QREPORTS (ECLAC) - Latin America and the Caribbean has been a pioneer in forging a Regional Gender Agenda since 1977, but it should not...
Business

Grupo Lala to close operations in Costa Rica to focus on markets in Nicaragua and Guatemala

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Mexican company, Grupo Lala, announced this Tuesday, December 1, the definitive closure of its operations in Costa Rica as of next...
HQ

Restricted drugs: the mail-order transfer that woke up with the pandemic

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the country saw an increase in the transfer of restricted products, mainly medicines without health...
San Jose

Screaming for a Living: More than 5,000 try to earn a living in the streets of San Jose

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - More than 5,000 people try to earn a living informally in the streets of San José by selling all kinds of products....
Politics

Carlos Alvarado and Claudia Dobles working from home after having ‘indirect’ contact with a person with covid-19

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica President, Carlos Alvarado, and his wife, Claudia Dobles, are working from after having had “indirect” contact with a person with...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.