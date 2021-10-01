Edelweiss will fly for the first time to Guanacaste from Switzerland

QCOSTARICA – Edelweiss will begin operations, for the first time, between the Swiss city of Zurich and Liberia, Guanacaste, through a weekly triangulated flight, with a stopover at Juan Santamaría, on Sundays, starting on November 28.

The flight will be carried out in an Airbus A340-300 with a capacity of 334 seats, reported the Instituto Costarricense de Turismo (ICT) – Costa Rica’s Tourism Board.

In 2019, 27,841 Swiss travelers were recorded, making the country seventh among the European tourists to Costa Rica.

According to the ICT, the average stay of the Swiss exceeded 18 nights and enjoyed varied activities such as sun and beach, walking on trails, observing flora and fauna, enjoying the local gastronomy, visits to the volcanoes, surfing, canopy, among others.

The ICT recalled the optimism surrounding the activities of Guanacaste Airport, facing the high season (summer in Costa Rica), due to the opening of several new routes.

The Edelweiss Air flight will arrive in Guanacaste on Sundays at 8:50 pm, and will depart for Zurich, at 10:00 pm. Tickets can be purchased at www.flyedelweiss.com.

Patrick Heymann, commercial director of Edelweiss, highlighted the commitment to Costa Rica with its second destination. “We are looking forward to connecting another part of Costa Rica’s rich natural diversity to our network,” stated the airline representative.

The Minister of Tourism, Gustavo Segura, described the news of this connection as extraordinary and assured that it is an example of how two international airports – the Juan Santamaría and the Daniel Oduber – can complement each other, giving added value to the Costa Rica destination.

