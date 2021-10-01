Hospital Clínica Bíblica pharmacies have the PrEP pill to prevent getting HIV

QCOSTARICA – Currently, the pharmacies of the Hospital Clínica Bíblica have PrEp (pre-exposure prophylaxis) treatment for sale, which has up to 90% protection against the spread of the Acquired Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

This pill, when ingested daily, reaches a protective concentration for up to seven days.

- Advertisement -

It should be noted that the use of condoms, when having sexual intercourse, complements the protection against HIV in addition to PrEp treatment.

People who are already infected would not benefit from this treatment because it is preventive and ingestion in advance of the infection. In case of having already acquired the virus, the person should immediately start specific treatment with antiretrovirals.

For its part, PrEp can be taken before or after ingesting alcohol or other substances, and also if other treatments such as birth control pills, or various therapies such as hormones are taken.

“The medicine is dispensed to the patient the first time by one of the hospital pharmacists and then the dispensing is coordinated monthly through the Pharmaceutical Care Program, an additional service for our patients,” noted the hospital center.

In addition, the program supports the patient through talks and educational material according to the need or desire of each person.

For more information you can call 2522-1000 extension 3018, or WhatsApp 8969-9705, from Monday to Friday from 7:00 am to 4:30 pm. Or by email at atenfar@clinicabiblica.com.

- Advertisement -

Related