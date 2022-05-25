Wednesday 25 May 2022
type here...
Search

El Salvador: MS-13 gang blames killing spree on broken pact with government — report

El Salvador has been in a state of emergency for over a month following the killing spree

Central AmericaEl Salvador
By Q24N
Paying the bills

Latest

President Chaves slams Costa Rica in Davos

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica president, Rodrigo Chaves, used his...
Read more

Costa Rica has a dependency of 86.80% on green energy, the fourth highest in the world

QCOSTARICA - The Compare the Market Australia study looked...
Read more

El Salvador: MS-13 gang blames killing spree on broken pact with government — report

Q24N - The notorious criminal gang Mara Salvatrucha 13...
Read more

War in Ukraine exacerbates food insecurity in Latin America

Q REPORTS (EFE) The World Food Programme (WFP) warned...
Read more

Costa Rica creates first Pet Friendly certification

QCOSTARICA -  A survey provided by Unimer shows that...
Read more

Panama at the forefront of vaccination programs in Latin America

Q24N (Revista Summa) Recently, the Ministry of Health of...
Read more

Government of Nicaragua closes TV Channel 51, owned by the Episcopate

TODAY NICARAGUA (EFE) The Government of President Daniel Ortega,...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢674.87 Buy

¢680.57 small> Sell

25 May 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

Q24N – The notorious criminal gang Mara Salvatrucha 13 (MS-13) in El Salvador blamed a recent killing spree that left almost 90 people dead on the government after it broke an alleged two and a half year-long pact, local news site El Faro reported on Tuesday.

A total of 87 people were murdered between March 25 and 27, with March 26 marking the bloodiest day in the country’s recent history with 62 homicides.

El Salvador has been in a state of emergency for over a month following the killing spree

El Faro reported that a leader of MS-13 told the paper that the gang was responsible for the bloodshed that they claimed was in response to the arrest of several gang members who had been lured to a meeting with government officials.

- Advertisement -

The paper also said it had recordings of an ally of Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele that confirm the longstanding deal between the government and the violent gang, something that Bukele has previously denied.

Violence returns to El Salvador

Violence in the Central American country had reached a relative low in recent years, an apparent success for a country that regularly ranks as one of the most violent in the world.

During the same period, the alleged pact between the government and MS-13 reportedly saw Salvadoran authorities block the arrest of the gang’s members, as well as giving preferential treatment to jailed members, as long as they kept the murder rate down.

MS-13 members were allegedly offered preferential treatment in a deal to lower the murder rate

In December 2021, the US Treasury Department announced sanctions against the individual heard on the recordings, Carlos Marroquin, for carrying out “secret negotiations” between the two sides.

According to a statement, Marroquin and the Director-General of Penal Centers Osiris Luna, had “directed, facilitated and organized” meetings with imprisoned members of MS-13 to arrange a “secret pact.”

El Faro’s take on the leaked audios revealing the collapse of negotiations between the administration of Nayib Bukele, codenamed “Batman,” and the Mara Salvatrucha.

Government crackdown

Following the murder spree in March, Bukele called on the parliament to launch a 30-day state of emergency, which was then later extended for another 30 days.

- Advertisement -

This led to the arrest of 30,000 people. There are an estimated 70,000 gang members in the country, which has a population of almost 6.5 million.

On Bukele’s request, Congress also passed reforms that include sentences of up to 15 years for any attempt to control territory by gang members.

Bukele’s turn against the Maras appears to have been triggered by initial accusations by newspaper El Faro that his government was maintaining the pact with the gang.

ab/kb (EFE, EPD)

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleWar in Ukraine exacerbates food insecurity in Latin America
Next articleCosta Rica has a dependency of 86.80% on green energy, the fourth highest in the world
Q24N
Q24N is an aggregator of news for Latin America. Reports from Mexico to the tip of Chile and Caribbean are sourced for our readers to find all their Latin America news in one place.

Related Articles

El Salvador remains calm in the fall of bitcoin and the effect on its reserves

Q24N (EFE) The Government of El Salvador has publicly remained calm...
Read more

El Salvador hopes that the Pacific Train will be a model for Guatemala and Honduras

Q24N - The Government of El Salvador hopes that the Tren...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Lifestyle

Costa Rica is listed as one of the countries with the most “sugar daddies”

QCOSTARICA - The term "sugar daddy" was born to...
Trends

La regulación de Bitcoin como una tarea pendiente en Costa Rica

Desde la invención de internet, todo lo que se...
Paying the bills