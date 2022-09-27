Electricity rate drop effective Oct 1

QCOSTARICA – Consumers will experience a sharp reduction in electricity rates as of October 1 after approval by the regulatory authority, the Autoridad Reguladora de los Servicios Públicos (ARESEP).

According to ARESEP calculations, the decrease for average consumer households will be up to ¢3,210 for direct clients of the Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad (ICE).

In accordance with the resolution of the regulatory authority, for subscribers of other companies and cooperatives, including the ICE subsidiary, the Compañia Nacional de Fuerza y Luz (CNFL), that distribute the electricity service, the reduction will be between ¢2,435 and ¢1,670.

The lower rates will be in effect for the last three months of the year.

According to the ARESEP, the decrease is due, in part, to compensation that ICE must make to users.

