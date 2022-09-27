Tuesday 27 September 2022
Ruta 27 tolls drop on Oct 1

The drop is only ¢50 colones (light passenger vehicles and motorcycles) on the 78 kilometers between La Sabana and Caldera

National
By Rico
QCOSTARICA – The tolls on Ruta 27 will have a reduction starting Saturday, October 1, as announced by the road concessionaire Globalvía.

Escazu toll station

The decrease of between ¢50 and ¢390, according to the type of vehicle and toll station between La Sabana and Caldera, is due to the behavior of the exchange rate.

Francisco Quirós, Executive Director of the Cámara Nacional de Transportes de Carga (CANATRAC) – National Chamber of Freight Transport, said that it is an “insignificant” reduction taking into account the state of the route.

For example, for months traffic backs up at around kilometer 44 as crews continue work on solving the “sinking” in the road.

Marjorie Lizano, vice president of the Cámara Costarricense de Transportistas de Carga Unitarios (Costa Rican Chamber of Unitary Freight Carriers), said that tolls should not be charged on that route due to deterioration.

The new tolls from/to Escazu and Pozon (Orotina) for a light passenger vehicle or motorcycle will drop to ¢2,900 from the current ¢2,950

See the current rates here.

 

