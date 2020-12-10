Electricity will cost more between 10 am and 1 pm and 6 pm to 9 pm

QCOSTARICA – Starting in 2021, the electricity sold by the Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad (ICE) will have different residential rates depending on the hours it is used.

Starting January 1, 2021, there will be two “peak hours”: from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm and 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm, when it is best to use as little electrical energy as possible, as the rate will be¢131.90 colones per kilowatt-hour.

The rates at other times, from 11:01 pm to 5:30 am will be ¢66.11 colones per kilowatt-hour.; and from 5:31 am to 10:00 am, from 1:01 pm to 6:00 pm and from 9:01 pm to 11:00 pm will be ¢90.62 colones per kilowatt-hour.

The rates were presented by the Regulatory Authority of Public Services (Aresep) in a public hearing, on Monday, December 7th, for residential customers of ICE.

Currently, only the Compañía Nacional de Fuerza y Luz (CNFL), an ICE subsidiary, has this rate available to residential customers.