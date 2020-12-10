Wednesday, 9 December 2020
Electricity will cost more between 10 am and 1 pm and 6 pm to 9 pm

by Rico
61

QCOSTARICA – Starting in 2021, the electricity sold by the Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad (ICE) will have different residential rates depending on the hours it is used.

Variabale rates are possible with the use of smart meters. These meters record consumption in the hours in which it occurs.

Starting January 1, 2021, there will be two “peak hours”: from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm and 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm, when it is best to use as little electrical energy as possible, as the rate will be¢131.90 colones per kilowatt-hour.

More: Aresep prepares a rate to allow households to pre-pay for electricity

The rates at other times, from 11:01 pm to 5:30 am will be ¢66.11 colones per kilowatt-hour.; and from 5:31 am to 10:00 am, from 1:01 pm to 6:00 pm and from 9:01 pm to 11:00 pm will be ¢90.62 colones per kilowatt-hour.

Source: Aresep

The rates were presented by the Regulatory Authority of Public Services (Aresep) in a public hearing, on Monday, December 7th, for residential customers of ICE.

Currently, only the Compañía Nacional de Fuerza y Luz (CNFL), an ICE subsidiary, has this rate available to residential customers.

Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

