Wednesday, 9 December 2020
HealthNews

Meet one of the first Ticos vaccinated against COVID-19

"What I feel is like any other flu shot, pain in my arm," said the Costa Rican doctor living in the UK

by Rico
20

QCOSTARICA – Andrés Sandí became one of the first Costa Ricans to have received the COVID-19 vaccine in the United Kingdom on Tuesday.

Andrés Sandí, a Costa Rican doctor living in the United Kingdom

In an interview with CRHoy.com, he said he had the opportunity to get vaccinated thanks to working as a nursing assistant at the Royal Surrey County Hospital, of the National Health System (NHS).

- Advertisement -

“I already had COVID-19 2 weeks ago. However, immunization is important, since there has been a lot of recontamination. I had not realized that I could be one of the first. It was really funny because we joked that I am the first (to get vaccinated), but I can’t say. I feel happy, since I hope it will be the last step to get out of this pandemic and return to normal life in a few months,” said the Costa Rican.

Sandí and his wife have lived in the UK since February and affirms that they did not hesitate for a moment to get vaccinated. Fortunately, it is free for health personnel.

“I did not expect them to start the vaccination. However, at the end of the shift at the hospital, they asked us who wanted to get the vaccine and I felt the obligation to go. The process is obviously very orderly, in order to have a certain record of who it was applied to and who it was not,” explained the 39-year-old man.

Officials gave him a card that he must present on January 4, to receive the second dose. He claims that he has not felt symptoms.

- Advertisement -

“During the vaccination, one has to sign a consent and also one of the doctors explains the possible side effects that it could have and tells you about the possible allergic reaction and that if you have had previous reactions to other vaccines then they prefer not to have it,” he said.

“What I feel is like any other flu shot, pain in my arm. I have not yet completed 24 hours since the injection and so far I have not had side effects reported, such as an allergy reaction to the components of the vaccine. The vaccine as such does not hurt, the arm hurts later and can give other symptoms related to COVID-19,” said Sandí, who is a doctor by profession and is waiting for his credentials to be validated.

This Costa Rican recognizes that, as in many places, there is an expectation about the vaccine, but that most people want to be vaccinated.

“There is everything, as in all countries: people who are willing to get the vaccine, like people who say they will never get it, but in general, I think the expectation is high and I think the vaccination campaign is going to be successful after some time and other countries are applying it as well,” he added.

Finally, he sent a message to all the people who have doubts or fear about the vaccine:

What I would say to any of my patients when I was working as a doctor in Costa Rica, vaccines are necessary to control many diseases, it is one of the ways that science has found to strengthen the immune system and this is no exception, so both should be a priority, as is getting vaccinated from babies.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleU.S. Visa issuance remains suspended until further notice
Next articleElectricity will cost more between 10 am and 1 pm and 6 pm to 9 pm
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Critically ill Covid-19 patients will be transferred to San Jose hospitals by air

Health Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - The increase in critically ill patients with Covid-19 in...
Read more

Covid-19 in Costa Rica: Recovered now tops 70%; hospitalizations over 600

Health Rico -
QCOSTARICA - In the past 7 days, from November 30 to...
Read more

MOST READ

Trends

Immediate Help with Academics: 6 Tools for Tech Students

Carter Maddox -
When studying at college or university, students are facing tons of challenges and problems. Often, solving these issues requires much more than the skills...
Read more
Central Valley

What pandemic? Ticos took to the streets on Saturday (Photos)

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Thousands, on foot, in their cars, took to the streets leaving aside the fear of contagion of the coronavirus. The crowds were mainly...
Jobs

Multinational MicroVention will hire 2,000 for expansion in Costa Rica

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The American-Japanese company MicroVention Terumo medical device company announced Monday, December 7, that it will hire 2,000 new employees to meet its...
Tourism

Travelers will have tourist-cultural guides to discover Costa Rica

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - National and foreign travelers will have detailed information to plan their trips thanks to the “Guías Turísticas y Culturales” (Tourist and Cultural...
Lighter Side

Mysterious zinc monolith appears in Costa Rica

Rico -
LIGHTER SIDE - A mysteious zinc roof tile, propped erect against the large rock, was recently discovered in Costa Rica. Experts, who dubbed the it...
Cartago

Alleged pimp offered a virtual catalog of women on the Internet

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - An alleged proxeneta (pimp) was arrested for offering a virtual catalog of women on different social networks, where, in addition, she announced...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.