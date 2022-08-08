Monday 8 August 2022
A wet Monday is in store

Have the umbrella handy as tropical wave #25 will maintain rainy conditions this Monday. By Tuesday the conditions will be drier.

By Q Costa Rica
QCOSTARICA – Have your umbrella at the ready this Monday as Tropical Wave #25 does its thing throughout most of the country. By Tuesday the conditions are expected to be drier.

That is the forecast by the national weather service, the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN), calling for rainy conditions for Monday due to the impact of tropical wave #25.

IMN Weather forecast for Monday, August 08, 2022. The week begins with rainy conditions as a result of the impact of tropical wave #25 that will be reinforcing the rainy activity in the Pacific and Central Valley during the afternoon and night. In the morning there will be intermittent rains in the Caribbean and North Zone that will then gradually decrease. Cool conditions are expected throughout the Caribbean and North Zone. The week will see an increase in trade winds from Tuesday onwards and favor less precipitation in the North Pacific.

Daniel Poleo, an IMN specialist, explained that in addition to the passage of the tropical wave, the rains will be persistent due to the proximity of the Intertropical Convergence Zone.

On the other hand, Poleo pointed out that from Tuesday the conditions will be drier due to the trade winds.

Authorities have renewed the call for caution in the face of increased wind speeds that could cause raise roofs or trees to fall.

Previous articleThis week will be key to defining the future of RTV
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

