Wednesday, 12 August 2020
DONATE
HQ

Erroneous decree on vehicle restriction corrected

Q Costa Rica
By Q Costa Rica
13
Modified date:

[HQ] So confusing are the sanitary vehicular restrictions for the period of August 10 to 21 that even the people who wrote the decree couldn’t get it right.

To that end, on Monday, the government had to run to solve an error in the initial executive decree for the areas under orange alert during the so-called closure phase.

What happened?

On Saturday, August 8, the president of the Comision Nacional de Emergencias (CNE), Alexander Solis, explained the “unification” change in the vehicular restrictions of ther 12 days of August.

- paying the bills -

Solis explained that for Mother’s Day weekend, only vehicles with odd-numbered ending license plates (1,3,5,7,9) can circulate on Saturday, August 15 and even-numbered ending (0,2,4,6,8) on Sunday, August 16.

In the resolution published on August 10, in the official newsletter La Gaceta, it read that on Saturdays only the vehicles with license plates ending in odd numbers and on Sundays those ending in even numbers.

The erroneous decree

Total in contradiction of the announcement made by the CNE president.

The corrected decree

- paying the bills -

On Tuesday, the corrected version of the decree was published and all is restored, we can now go back to the original confusion state.

In Cantons under orange alert:

  • Mondays: only plates finished in 1 and 2 CAN circulate.
  • Tuesdays: only plates finished in 3 and 4 CAN circulate.
  • Wednesdays: only plates finished in 5 and 6 CAN circulate.
  • Thursdays: only plates finished in 7 and 8 CAN circulate.
  • Fridays: only plates ending in 9 and 0 CAN circulate.
  • Saturday, only plates ending in 1,3,5,7,9 CAN circulate
  • Sunday, only plates ending in 0,2,4,6,8 CAN circulate

Cantons under yellow alert:

  • Mondays: plates ending in 1 and 2 CANNOT circulate.
  • Tuesdays: 3 and 4 CANNOT circulate.
  • Wednesdays: 5 and 6 CANNOT circulate.
  • Thursdays: 7 and 8 CANNOT circulate.
  • Fridays: 9 and 0 CANNOT circulate.
  • Saturday, only plates ending in 1,3,5,7,9 CANNOT circulate
  • Sunday, only plates ending in 0,2,4,6,8 CANNOT circulate

On weekdays, in both orange and yellow alert areas the daytime vehicular restriction is from 5:00 am to 9:00 pm and weekends from 5:00 am to 7:00 pm.

The fine for violating the vehicular restriction is ¢110,000 colones, plus six points on the license (meaning driver ed on renewal) and seizure of license plate and/or vehicle.

Previous articleCOVID-19 left Escazu without a municipal police
Q Costa Rica
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Erroneous decree on vehicle restriction corrected

HQ Q Costa Rica -
So confusing are the sanitary vehicular restrictions for the period...
Read more

COVID-19 left Escazu without a municipal police

Escazu Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The canton of Escazu will be without a municipal police...
Read more

MOST READ

Health

Mayors promised some businesses to operate during closings

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Government committed to orange zone mayors easing vehicle restrictions and allow some businesses to operate during the closure phases (August 10 to...
Read more
Economic Policy

MEIC validated foreign travel insurance for first reopening flight passengers

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Ministry of Economy, Industry and Commerce (MEIC) authorized the use of travel policies, issued by international insurers, on the first reopening flight...
News

Legislator: Vehicle restriction is illogical and a mockery for municipalities and businesses

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Karine Niño, legislator of the Partido Liberacion Nacional (PLN), says the vehicle restriction of the next 12 days, from August 10 to 21),...
Latin America

Indigenous Mexicans turn inward to survive COVID-19, barricading villages and growing their own food

Q Costa Rica -
Zapotec farmers return from their ‘milpa,’ the garden plots that provide much of the communities’ food, in Oaxaca, Mexico. Jeffrey H. Cohen, CC BY-SA While the...
Economic Policy

Yes, it was possible! INS now offers tourists low rate travel insurance

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) After a week of criticism from many sectors, State insurer, the Instituto Nacional de Seguros (INS), announced this Friday the new rates that...
Travel

Copa Airlines plan to restart some flights in mid August include Costa Rica

Rico -
(Q TRAVEL) Copa Airlines, the flag carrier of Panama, said on Thursday it has received government approval to restart flights in mid-August to about...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.