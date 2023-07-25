EU identifies Costa Rica as key partner in climate change efforts

Q COSTA RICA (Rio Times) The European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, has stated that Costa Rica plays an essential role in the European Union’s (EU) campaign against climate change, following a meeting with Costa Rican leader, Rodrigo Chaves.

She also voiced her endorsement for the tax reform undertaken by the Central American country.

Further, von der Leyen highlighted the potential of the European Global Gateway strategy, initiated in 2021, to foster Costa Rica’s digital transition and fund its eco-friendly infrastructure.

- Advertisement -

This strategy aims to establish intelligent, clean, and secure networks in digital, energy, and transport sectors, while also bolstering health, education, and research systems around the globe.

By using a collective European approach, the Global Gateway intends to attract up to €300 (US$330) billion in investments, uniting the EU, its member nations, and their financial and development establishments.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter

Telegram

Tumblr

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Mastodon

WhatsApp

Email

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related