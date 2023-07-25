Wednesday 26 July 2023
type here...
Search

EU identifies Costa Rica as key partner in climate change efforts

NationalNews
Avatar photo
By Rico
The reduction of the livestock industry in Costa Rica led to the natural regeneration of large hectares of land that was previously occupied by this activity, according to the State of the Region. Photo: Albert Marín (albert marin)
Paying the bills

Latest

Rodrigo Chaves promises water for Guanacaste

Q COSTA RICA - As part of the celebrations...
Read more

Organized crime or sicariato is like a cancer that could spread and have serious consequences in Costa Ric

Q COSTA RICA - In a few days, as...
Read more

Minister of Tourism believes that no distinctions should be made between the security of tourists and citizens

Q COSTA RICA - The concept of tourist insecurity...
Read more

Makeup with cannabis arrives in Costa Rica thanks to Revlon

Q COSTA RICA - The Revlon brand opted for...
Read more

Do not drive to work meetings. Grupo Purdy raises awareness of safe mobility.

Q COSTA RICA - Grupo Purdy, a leader in...
Read more

From Wilderness to Winning: Canada’s Slot-Inspired Travel Adventures

Canada is renowned for its breathtaking landscapes, diverse wildlife,...
Read more

EU identifies Costa Rica as key partner in climate change efforts

Q COSTA RICA (Rio Times) The European Commission President,...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢536.05 BUY

¢542.75 SELL

26 July 2023 - At The Banks - Source: BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

Q COSTA RICA (Rio Times) The European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, has stated that Costa Rica plays an essential role in the European Union’s (EU) campaign against climate change, following a meeting with Costa Rican leader, Rodrigo Chaves.

She also voiced her endorsement for the tax reform undertaken by the Central American country.

Further, von der Leyen highlighted the potential of the European Global Gateway strategy, initiated in 2021, to foster Costa Rica’s digital transition and fund its eco-friendly infrastructure.

EU identifies Costa Rica as a crucial partner in climate change efforts
- Advertisement -

This strategy aims to establish intelligent, clean, and secure networks in digital, energy, and transport sectors, while also bolstering health, education, and research systems around the globe.

By using a collective European approach, the Global Gateway intends to attract up to €300 (US$330) billion in investments, uniting the EU, its member nations, and their financial and development establishments.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleWhat situation are migrants in Latin America and the Caribbean?
Next articleFrom Wilderness to Winning: Canada’s Slot-Inspired Travel Adventures
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Rodrigo Chaves promises water for Guanacaste

Q COSTA RICA - As part of the celebrations of the...
Read more

Minister of Tourism believes that no distinctions should be made between the security of tourists and citizens

Q COSTA RICA - The concept of tourist insecurity could cause...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Paying the bills
%d bloggers like this: