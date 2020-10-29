Evo Morales Says Hopes to Return to Bolivia on November 11

Q24N – Former Bolivian President Evo Morales said that he hopes to return to his homeland from Argentina on November 11, as the Six Federations of the Tropic of Cochabamba and trade unions have made such requests.

Bolivia’s Supreme Electoral Tribunal has confirmed after counting 100% of the ballots that Luis Arce, the candidate of former President Morales’ Movement to Socialism party (MAS), secured victory in the presidential election, held on October 18, with 55.1% of the vote.

Arce was elected president for the period of 2020-2025.

Morales, also representing MAS, resigned as president and left the country under pressure from the military after the Bolivian opposition had accused him of mass violations in the October 2019 elections.

“No, not at all,” Evo Morales said when asked about the possibility of taking any government position in the future cabinet.

In addition, Morales said that the Bolivian Workers’ Confederation asked for his return.

“The chief executive office [of the confederation], comrade Jacinto Herrera, wants me to come back as soon as possible, also on November 11,” the MAS leader said.

In October 2019, the Bolivian opposition refused to accept the victory of then-incumbent president Morales in the election, citing alleged irregularities in the vote-counting process. Under pressure from protests and the military, Morales stepped down and fled the country. Bolivia’s highest-ranking officials followed suit. The opposition vice-speaker of the upper house, Jeanine Anez, took over as interim president.