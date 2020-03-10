Expomóvil 2020 has been suspended until further notice before the cancellation of massive events by COVID-19.

Car lovers will have to wait to visit the Expomóvil 2020 as it joins the list of massive events that will be suspended following the guideline issued by the Costa Rican government in the presence of the new coronavirus in our country.

“Once the state of emergency is over, the Expomóvil 2020 will be duly rescheduled,” said the Association of Vehicle Importers said in a statement and Machinery (AIVEMA) in a statement.

Among other cancellations or suspension is Guns N´Roses, and Soda Stereo concerts, the Transitarte Festival, the X-Knights, the Costa Rica Music Festival, as well as the Salsa Fest, among others

The measure will be maintained for at least two weeks, at which time it will be reassessed and more decisions will be made.

The Government of Carlos Alvarado said it will use all available resources to address the coronavirus, so cancellation of mass events and teleworking are part of the measures to be used to avoid the spread of infection.