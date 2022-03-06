Expomovil 2022 starts March 10

QCOSTARICA – It’s been two years since the traditional new car fair, Expomovil, too place, but it’s back.

From Thursday, March 10 to Sunday March 20, people looking for deals on a new car can do so under one rook at the Pedregal Events Center, in San Antonio de Belen, Heredia.

Buying a new car, for many, is one of the major expenses they face, and the fair allows them the opportunity to take advantage of the offers the new car dealers have and financing options.

Seven tips for buying a vehicle at ExpoMovil

- Advertisement -

For this 2022 event, Purdy Group will for the first time participate in this event with the representation of five of its main brands, Toyota, Lexus, Ford, Volkswagen and Subaru, offers a series of tips that it is important to take before making the decision to acquire a new vehicle.

Seek financial advice: Make sure you have an advisor help you find the best financing option available at the fair and that suits your needs.

Make sure you have an advisor help you find the best financing option available at the fair and that suits your needs. Ask yourself what you need the car for: Try to make your decision based on your needs. For example, if it requires traveling long distances or it is only for the city; if it is your work tool, for your personal transfer or that of your family; visit a farm, etc.

Try to make your decision based on your needs. For example, if it requires traveling long distances or it is only for the city; if it is your work tool, for your personal transfer or that of your family; visit a farm, etc. Research and compare: Experience indicates that consumers arrive with an idea in their mind, but when compared to what they really need, they realize that there may be options that are better suited to their needs.

Experience indicates that consumers arrive with an idea in their mind, but when compared to what they really need, they realize that there may be options that are better suited to their needs. Take into account the guarantee: Before buying, verify that the vehicle has a good backup service, spare parts, workshops.

Before buying, verify that the vehicle has a good backup service, spare parts, workshops. Security: check the security solutions offered by the car and, above all, the company. Protection and safety are details that cannot be seen with the naked eye, but are as important as the design or engine of a vehicle.

check the security solutions offered by the car and, above all, the company. Protection and safety are details that cannot be seen with the naked eye, but are as important as the design or engine of a vehicle. Take into account the resale value of your vehicle: This issue is very important, because when you want a more modern model, you must take into account the ease with which you can sell it in the used vehicle market.

This issue is very important, because when you want a more modern model, you must take into account the ease with which you can sell it in the used vehicle market. After-sales service: It is essential to think of a brand that will not leave you alone at any time during your shopping experience. Be sure of the history, the customer service it provides, the number of branches available to you and the accessibility of the parts for your new vehicle.

Expomóvil hours are from 11 am to 10 pm, Monday through Saturday and 11 am to 6 pm on Sunday. The entrance is ¢4,000 colones, parking ¢3,500.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter



Telegram

Skype



Tumblr

Reddit



Pocket

LinkedIn



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Facebook



Related