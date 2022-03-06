Sunday 6 March 2022
type here...
Search

Expomovil 2022 starts March 10

Tips to take into account buying a new vehicle

BusinessConsumptionHQ
By Rico
File photo
Paying the bills

Latest

Vehicular restrictions No More!

QCOSTARICA - If you are reading this in the...
Read more

Expomovil 2022 starts March 10

QCOSTARICA - It's been two years since the traditional...
Read more

The first container of products derived from hemp and cannabis arrives in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - Its business origin is in Costa Rica,...
Read more

Costa Rica and Chile, the only countries in Latin America that stand out for wide coverage and water quality

QCOSTARICA - On the first day of 2022, the...
Read more

Tico trapped by Russian invasion in Ukraine manages to return to Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - The Consular Department of the Foreign Service...
Read more

Forklift cause of mega fire in El Coyol

QCOSTARICA - The Bomberos de Costa Rica (Fire Department)...
Read more

Carlos Alvarado rules out tax reduction that would allow lower fuel prices

QCOSTARICA - President Carlos Alvarado assured that reducing the...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – It’s been two years since the traditional new car fair, Expomovil, too place, but it’s back.

File photo

From Thursday, March 10 to Sunday March 20, people looking for deals on a new car can do so under one rook at the Pedregal Events Center, in San Antonio de Belen, Heredia.

Buying a new car, for many, is one of the major expenses they face, and the fair allows them the opportunity to take advantage of the offers the new car dealers have and financing options.

Seven tips for buying a vehicle at ExpoMovil

- Advertisement -

For this 2022 event, Purdy Group will for the first time participate in this event with the representation of five of its main brands, Toyota, Lexus, Ford, Volkswagen and Subaru, offers a series of tips that it is important to take before making the decision to acquire a new vehicle.

  • Seek financial advice: Make sure you have an advisor help you find the best financing option available at the fair and that suits your needs.
  • Ask yourself what you need the car for: Try to make your decision based on your needs. For example, if it requires traveling long distances or it is only for the city; if it is your work tool, for your personal transfer or that of your family; visit a farm, etc.
  • Research and compare: Experience indicates that consumers arrive with an idea in their mind, but when compared to what they really need, they realize that there may be options that are better suited to their needs.
  • Take into account the guarantee: Before buying, verify that the vehicle has a good backup service, spare parts, workshops.
  • Security: check the security solutions offered by the car and, above all, the company. Protection and safety are details that cannot be seen with the naked eye, but are as important as the design or engine of a vehicle.
  • Take into account the resale value of your vehicle: This issue is very important, because when you want a more modern model, you must take into account the ease with which you can sell it in the used vehicle market.
  • After-sales service: It is essential to think of a brand that will not leave you alone at any time during your shopping experience. Be sure of the history, the customer service it provides, the number of branches available to you and the accessibility of the parts for your new vehicle.

Expomóvil hours are from 11 am to 10 pm, Monday through Saturday and 11 am to 6 pm on Sunday. The entrance is ¢4,000 colones, parking ¢3,500.

 

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleThe first container of products derived from hemp and cannabis arrives in Costa Rica
Next articleVehicular restrictions No More!
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Expomóvil 2020; Concerts, Music Festival and Transitarte Suspended For Covid-19

Expomóvil 2020 has been suspended until further notice before the cancellation...
Read more

25 Vehicles Owners Changed Old Car For New, Eco Friendly In First Week of PAVE

QCOSTARICA - In the first week fo the Programa de Adquisición...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Guanacaste

It could take up to 30 years to recover forest cover lost due to fires in Guanacaste

QCOSTARICA - The forest fires that have occurred in...
National

Important notice for Costa Ricans residing or visiting Russia, Belarus and Moldova

QCOSTARICA - Given the current circumstances, the Foreign Ministry...
Paying the bills