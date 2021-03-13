Saturday 13 March 2021
Extension of driving priviliges for tourists has not happened yet

The MOPT has to announce if and any extension of driving privileges for tourists in Costa Rica who had their legal stay in the country automatically extended to June 1

by Q Costa Rica
0

EXPAT FOCUS – We wish that it were true, but claims that tourist driving privileges have been extended until June 1, 2021, are just that, claims.

We have not been able to confirm this with the MOPT, on their website or Facebook page.  No other credible news media has published such, nor any word from our friends at Outlier Legal.

The confusion may have arisen from the announcement made by the MOPT on March 5, extending for six months, for citizens and residents (with their DIMEX), to homologate or renew their foreign driver’s license. This did not apply to tourists.

There are a lot of people wondering if and when the MOPT will make an announcement.

We will advise if and when we hear anything from MOPT.

There are a lot of foreigners in the country that benefited from the automatic extension by immigration to be able to remain in the country legally until June 1, 2021. See: Immigration issues resolution extending “tourist” visas

Join our Focus on Costa Rica Facebook group.

 

 

 

Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

