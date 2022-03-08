Tuesday 8 March 2022
type here...
Search

Family Court accepts demand for alimony in favor of a pregnant woman despite not having a marital relationship

NationalRedaqted
By Q Costa Rica
Paying the bills

Latest

Red Cross attends to at least six people per day as a result of traffic accidents

QCOSTARICA - The Cruz Roja Costarricense (CRC) - Costa...
Read more

Family Court accepts demand for alimony in favor of a pregnant woman despite not having a marital relationship

QCOSTARICA - The Desamparados Family Court admitted a claim...
Read more

ICT blames Government for delay in regulation of Law to attract digital nomads to the country

QCOSTARICA - The Instituto Costarricense de Turismo (ICT)  -...
Read more

Costa Rica’s Coffee Crop Gives Traditional Villagers a Vital Boost

Q REPORTS (IOM) “Migration for the benefit of all”...
Read more

A reduction in trade winds and humidity starting this week forecasted

QCOSTARICA - The Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN) - the...
Read more

BCR freezes appointments to process a new biometric passport

QCOSTARICA - Today, March 7, the issuing of Costa...
Read more

Vehicular restrictions No More!

QCOSTARICA - If you are reading this in the...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – The Desamparados Family Court admitted a claim for alimony (pensión alimentaria) filed by a woman who became pregnant as a result of a non-marital relationship and outside the times considered to determine a de facto union (common-law marriage).

The sentence indicates that in alimony processes in cases of marital bond it is presumed that the father is the husband of the complainant. However, that presumption does not exist when the pregnancy is the product of a relationship that is non-marital or in a de facto union.

- Advertisement -

Family Court judge, Maureen Solís, who drafted the sentence, stated that income during the pregnancy period is also necessary for the well-being of the minor.

Solís explained that the defendant parents have the opportunity to deny their paternity by presenting a laboratory test and that while that happens, a provisional pension could be imposed.

The sentence was communicated to the parties last February 17 and the defendant is awaiting the refutation or not of the paternity to proceed with the alimony claim.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleICT blames Government for delay in regulation of Law to attract digital nomads to the country
Next articleRed Cross attends to at least six people per day as a result of traffic accidents
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Not paying alimony in Costa Rica could be deadly in times of covid-19

In the midst of the covid-19 pandemic, being sent to prison...
Read more

Justice asks court to suspend arrests for not paying alimony

In Costa Rica, not paying alimony (pensión alimentaria in Spanish) will...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Reports

Costa Rica’s Coffee Crop Gives Traditional Villagers a Vital Boost

Q REPORTS (IOM) “Migration for the benefit of all”...
National

February was the month with the most road deaths in the last 20 years

QCOSTARICA - The month of February closed with 45...
Paying the bills