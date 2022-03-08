Tuesday 8 March 2022
ICT blames Government for delay in regulation of Law to attract digital nomads to the country

The tourism board considers that it is an "unjustified" loss of time and desire to cram unsupported requirements into an unpublished document

NationalNews
By Rico
"Digital nomadism" is a trend through which professionals can work from anywhere while moving through different countries or within them, thanks to good Internet quality. For the country, this market is attractive for its contribution to the economy (image for illustrative purposes). Photography: Courtesy
QCOSTARICA – The Instituto Costarricense de Turismo (ICT)  – Costa Rican Tourism board – sent a document to Casa Presidencial, a complaint to the delay in the regulation of the Law to attract digital nomads (Ley para Atraer Trabajadores y Prestadores Remotos de Servicios de Carácter Internacional) to Costa Rica.

“Digital nomadism” is a trend through which professionals can work from anywhere while moving through different countries or within them, thanks to good Internet quality. For Costa Rica, this market is attractive for its contribution to the economy. Image for illustrative purposes.

The ICT board of directors considered that this is an unjustified setback and described as “absolutely inadmissible” the requirements that were contemplated in the draft of the document that has not yet been published.

The executive director of the Cámara Nacional de Turismo (Canatur) – National Chamber of Tourism, Shirley Calvo, said that there are no clear explanations as to why no progress has been made with the regulations.

On the other hand, the ICT board of directors indicated that “demanding documents with a disproportionate and unjustified formalism definitely makes the application of the law null and void.”

Previously, the head of the ICT pressured the Dirección General y Migración y Extranjería  (DGME) and the Promotora de Comercio Exterior (PROCOMER) – Costa Rica’s immigration service and foreign trade promoter  – to issue the regulations of the Laws to attract digital nomads and film investments.

Since December, businessmen in the tourism sector have urged the government of Carlos Alvarado to promptly issue the regulations to the law to encourage the arrival of digital nomads for up to one year, extendable for another. The publication was supposed to be scheduled for later that month.

Without the regulations, the implementation of this legislation, which provides the country with an emerging market of visitors made up of professionals who use new telecommunications technologies to work from anywhere, is blocked.

It is estimated that each digital nomad who sets up “office” in Costa Rica can inject about US$24,000 (¢15 million colones) per semester into the economy, according Canatur.

 

Previous articleCosta Rica’s Coffee Crop Gives Traditional Villagers a Vital Boost
Next articleFamily Court accepts demand for alimony in favor of a pregnant woman despite not having a marital relationship
