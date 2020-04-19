The president of the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS), Roman Macaya, said that on Saturday began the assembly of the Mobile Medical Unit in Los Chiles, Alajuela, bordering Nicaragua.

It consists of a provisional or field hospital, whose objective will be to free the local medical center so that it can take care of hospitalized patients with covid-19.

The mobile unit will be located in the Emergency Service of the hospital for the care of patients with other pathologies, for which there will be three modules: two measuring 52 square meters (m²) and one measuring 26 m², for a total work area of 130 m².

Macaya explained that the CCSS has several of the field hospitals that will be deployed as needed, the first on the northern border because it is a high-traffic area.

“I am talking about a border area that has a fluctuating pace of people and we wanted to make a difference. It is a strategy to mitigate risks and its purpose is the differentiated care of patients with respiratory symptoms from other people with other conditions,” he said.

According to the director of the Los Chiles medical center, Edual Alfaro, one of the planned scenarios is the care of migrants.

In addition, he explained that being a vulnerable area, there could be a sudden increase in the demand for health services in a short time, due to the migratory flows.

Macaya said during the Saturday heath briefing, the field hospital is expected fully operational on Monday.