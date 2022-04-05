Tuesday 5 April 2022
type here...
Search

Fuel prices rise in Nicaragua; gov’t absorbs some of the increases

So far this year there have been eight weekly increases.

Central AmericaNicaragua
By Q24N
Paying the bills

Latest

President-elect opposes plan to reduce fuel prices by ¢100

QCOSTARICA - President-elect Rodrigo Chaves said on Monday he...
Read more

Chaves describes his electoral victory in Costa Rica as a “revolution”

QCOSTARICA - The president-elect of Costa Rica, Rodrigo Chaves,...
Read more

Panama announces Blinken’s visit and highlights the strengthening of ties with the US.

Q24N (EFE) The Foreign Minister of Panama, Erika Mouynes,...
Read more

Fuel prices rise in Nicaragua; gov’t absorbs some of the increases

Q24N - The price of a gallon of super...
Read more

Figueres a “sore loser”?

QCOSTARICA - President-elect Rodrigo Chaves affirmed this morning that...
Read more

Senior died in the polling station after giving his vote in Desamparados

QCOSTARICA - A 76-year-old man suffered an apparent fatal...
Read more

PLN assumes third consecutive defeat in national elections

QCOSTARICA - Sunday's loss of José María Figueres for...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢654.27 Buy

¢663.12 Sell

05 April 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

Q24N – The price of a gallon of super and regular gasoline registered a new rise in Nicaragua on Sunday, the Ministry of Energy and Mines and the Nicaraguan Institute of Energy (INE) reported this Saturday.

The price of a US gallon (3.78 liters) of super gasoline went from US$5.05 to US$5.19 dollars and that of regular from US$4.93 dollars to US$5.07 dollars, according to a joint statement from both state entities, released by the Nicaraguan Government.

Diesel fuel prices remained the same.

- Advertisement -

The Ministry of Energy and Mines, and the INE, explained that the increase in the gallon of gasoline would have been greater, however, the Government decided to assume US$0.19 dollars of that increase in the case of the super and US$0.15 dollars in the case of regular.

Meanwhile, the price of a gallon of diesel, the most used by freight transport and public transport, will remain at US$4.58 dollars.

“According to international prices, the price of diesel for the following week should increase by 22.30 córdobas (US0.62 dollars), however, our Government has decided not to increase the price and assume 100% of the increase,”  indicated the entities.

Read more: The current prices for gasoline and diesel fuels; LPG.

As for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), which is what Nicaraguan households use in their kitchens, its prices will be the same as last week.

The entities said the increase that was planned for LPG will also be absorbed by the Executive.

- Advertisement -

So far this year there have been eight weekly increases and one drop in the price of regular and super gasoline, and nine increases in the price of diesel in Nicaragua, according to INE data.

Authorities explained that the high price of fuel in Nicaragua is due to the “constant increase that international prices for oil and its derivatives have had since the beginning of 2021.”

“The Government of Reconciliation and National Unity will henceforth continue to permanently monitor the behavior of international prices and the rest of the variables that make up the price of fuels, and the corresponding actions and measures will be taken to mitigate the impact of the increase of these prices in the economy of Nicaraguan families,” said the Ministry of Energy and Mines, and the INE.

Fuel prices are established weekly by distribution companies based on variations in international prices of these derivatives, “that is, these prices are not regulated by the State,” confirmed the INE on its website.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleFigueres a “sore loser”?
Next articlePanama announces Blinken’s visit and highlights the strengthening of ties with the US.
Q24N
Q24N is an aggregator of news for Latin America. Reports from Mexico to the tip of Chile and Caribbean are sourced for our readers to find all their Latin America news in one place.

Related Articles

President-elect opposes plan to reduce fuel prices by ¢100

QCOSTARICA - President-elect Rodrigo Chaves said on Monday he is opposed...
Read more

Fill today, if possible, sharp hike in gas prices takes effect tomorrow

QCOSTARICA - As of 12:01 am, Thursday, the new fuel price...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

News

Rodrigo Chaves acknowledges that there was an electoral crime, but denies committing it

QCOSTARICA - The presidential candidate of the Partido Progreso...
2022 Elections

Figueres a “sore loser”?

QCOSTARICA - President-elect Rodrigo Chaves affirmed this morning that...
Paying the bills