Landslide causes partial road closures in Palmar Norte

A landslide this Saturday afternoon hindered the passage at kilometer 250 between Buenos Aires and Palmar Norte, reported Minor Picado Cascante, Traffic Police Chief of the Brunca Region.

According to Picado, the event occurred around 1:20 pm in the sector of Abrojo.

Crews were called in to clean up the debris on the road, which was partially re-opened before nightfall.

If you must pass through the area, take it into account, slow down, use precaution, expect machinery to continue working in the area and possible traffic congestion.

Landslides are common during the rainy season.

