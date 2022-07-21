First case of monkeypox confirmed in Costa SRica

QCOSTARICA – The Ministry of Health confirmed on Wednesday the first case of monkeypox in the country. This is an imported case, a 34-year-old national of the United States, who has lived in Costa Rica for two years.

The Minister of Health, Joselyn Chacón, explained that the patient began with respiratory symptoms on July 13, the reason for undergoing tests that gave a positive result for Covid-19.

According to Chacón, the man continued with symptoms that led him to a PCR test to detect monkeypox, which also tested positive.

The Ministry of Health reported that the patient remains stable, and under an isolation order for 21 days. In addition, five people who live with him are being followed up.

Epidemiologist at the Universidad Nacional (UNA), Juan José Romero, said that this case was expected taking into account the behavior of this disease in the world.

According to the Ministry of Health, to date, seven cases have been ruled out under investigation for monkeypox. Four cases are of foreigners and two of Costa Ricans.

