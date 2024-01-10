First drop in gasoline prices took effect on Tuesday

QCOSTARICA – Without fanfare, fuel prices at 12:01am Tuesday dropped in the first of what can be hoped is many price reductions in gasoline prices.

The reduction of between ¢52 and ¢75 in prices was confirmed by the regulatory authority , the Autoridad Reguladora de los Servicios Públicos (Aresept) last week came, it wasn’t until Monday that its publication was made in the official government newsletter, La Gaceta.

Early Monday morning the Aresep sent the adjustment notification to the official printer, who in turn immediately published it, taking effect the following day. Of course, all this happening after one of the busiests weeks, in particular weekend, for returning vacationers.

According to the regulator, the drop in gasoline prices and other fuels, such as LPG or propage, aviation fuel and kerosene, among others, is justified by the tendency to decrease the international price of the finished products imported by Costa Rica, as well as the fall in the dollar exchange rate.

Thus, these are the prices per liter of gasoline at pumps across the country is:

¢690 for super

¢679 for regular

¢632 for diesel

The full list of prices at the official Recope website.

Based on the current methodology, the Recope is expected to subject a new price adjustment in the coming days, to which after review and approval by the Aresep, will take effect a the pumps, most likely at the end of month or the first days of February.

