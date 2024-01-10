Wednesday 10 January 2024
type here...
Search

First drop in gasoline prices took effect on Tuesday

Fuel PricesThe Third Column
Rico
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Argentina: Is Javier Milei moving closer to the West?

Q24N (DW) No country owes the International Monetary Fund...
Read more

First drop in gasoline prices took effect on Tuesday

QCOSTARICA - Without fanfare, fuel prices at 12:01am Tuesday...
Read more

In Ecuador, Armed Men Storm TV Station During Live Broadcast

Q24N (VOAnews.com) A group of armed men stormed a...
Read more

Costa Ricans in Ecuador urged to take safety steps following violence occurring around the country

QCOSTARICA -- Costa Ricans in Quito, Ecuador's capital, are...
Read more

7.5 years in prison for former Ombudswoman Ofelia Taitelbaum

QCOSTARICA -- Costa Rica's former Defensora de los Habitantes...
Read more

Costa Rica’s coffee harvest down 13% due to rains, labor shortage

QCOSTARICA -- Costa Rica's 2023/24 coffee harvest is anticipated...
Read more

Important message for users of the San Jose (SJO) airport

RICO's Q -- Due to road improvements in the...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢520.35 BUY

¢524.94 SELL

10 January 2024 - At The Banks - Source: BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – Without fanfare, fuel prices at 12:01am Tuesday dropped in the first of what can be hoped is many price reductions in gasoline prices.

The reduction of between ¢52 and ¢75 in prices was confirmed by the regulatory authority , the Autoridad Reguladora de los Servicios Públicos (Aresept) last week came, it wasn’t until Monday that its publication was made in the official government newsletter, La Gaceta.

- Advertisement -

Early Monday morning the Aresep sent the adjustment notification to the official printer, who in turn immediately published it, taking effect the following day. Of course, all this happening after one of the busiests weeks, in particular weekend, for returning vacationers.

According to the regulator, the drop in gasoline prices and other fuels, such as LPG or propage, aviation fuel and kerosene, among others, is justified by the tendency to decrease the international price of the finished products imported by Costa Rica, as well as the fall in the dollar exchange rate.

Thus, these are the prices per liter of gasoline at pumps across the country is:

  • ¢690 for super
  • ¢679 for regular
  • ¢632 for diesel

The full list of prices at the official Recope website.

Based on the current methodology, the Recope is expected to subject a new price adjustment in the coming days, to which after review and approval by the Aresep, will take effect a the pumps, most likely at the end of month or the first days of February.

 

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous article
In Ecuador, Armed Men Storm TV Station During Live Broadcast
Next article
Argentina: Is Javier Milei moving closer to the West?
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Costa Rica’s coffee harvest down 13% due to rains, labor shortage

QCOSTARICA -- Costa Rica's 2023/24 coffee harvest is anticipated to be...
Read more

OIJ advocates for stricter control of motorcycles to stop homicides

QCOSTARICA -- Of the 907 recorded homicides committed in 2023, the...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

National

Ruta 27 “one way” to San Jose this Sunday

QCOSTARICA -- In an effor to lessen the usual...
Trends

La Asociación Argentina de Fútbol planea retirar el dorsal número 10 de Lionel Messi

Aunque Lionel Messi sigue vistiendo la camiseta de Argentina,...
Paying the bills

Discover more from Q COSTA RICA

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue Reading