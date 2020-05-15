Friday, 15 May 2020
HealthRedaqted

Truckers in transit will move in police convoys

The truckers will have one supervised stop

Q Costa Rica
By Q Costa Rica
29
Modified date:

As of today, Friday, truckers in transit from north to south of the country, will move in convoys, escorted by the Fuerza Publica (National Police)

Archive photo

A negative test for the coronavirus will not be required of them, the decision coming after complaints by carriers of spending days stuck at the borders to enter the country, affecting their income and spoiled loads.

In addition, the truckers will have a supervised stop.

- paying the bills -

“Starting today, a new measure will be taken. The carriers who are in transit from North to South or from South to North will have a mobilization in convoys; that is, in groups of different vans or trucks, in an operation coordinated with the Fuerza Publica that will try to minimize their exposure. The idea is that they travel with that escort that they are going to be provided and that greatly facilitates the operation in the border area, in addition to minimizing the risk of possible exposures in Costa Rican territory”, explained Health Minister Daniel Salas.

“Trade cannot stop. Today 50 transport units will be accompanied by an escort, so that there is no greater impact on the health of our population,” said Dyalá Jiménez, Minister of Foreign Trade.

Jiménez stated that the convoy program will begin tonight, Friday, at 10:00 pm, with fifty trucks. “They will be accompanied by an escort and will leave Peñas Blancas, on the northern border, to Paso Canoas, on the southern border. Tomorrow we will start the test in the opposite direction,” explained the minister, who also stressed that the idea is to have “the greatest traceability and avoid a greater impact on the health of our people.”

The announcement was made by Ministers Salas and Jiménez at the press conference on the state of the situation of the Covid-19 this Friday. In it, the health authorities announced the diagnosis of 13 new cases of the virus, for a total of 843 people in the country. Of that total, 18 people are hospitalized (five in intensive care) and eight people have died.

Many of these carriers have already had previous tests, taking into account that they were waiting to enter the country.

- paying the bills -

Last week, the Ministry of Health instituted a policy that all truckers were required to submit to covid-19 testing and would be allowed entry only they tested negative; 31 truckers tested positive, the majority at the northern border with Nicaragua.

The testing caused a tremendous backlog of trucks. On the Nicaragua side, the Nicaragua Truckers Association said the line on Thursday was about 13 kilometers.

 

Previous articleFirst woman dies in Costa Rica from covid-19; 9th Fatality
Next articleCoronavirus in Costa Rica: 843 confirmed cases, 3 month old among the infected
Q Costa Rica
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Nicaraguan Army takes measures to face the Covid-19 pandemic

Nicaragua Q24N -
(TODAY NICARAGUA) While the Daniel Ortega regime urges its supporters (fanatics)...
Read more

Coronavirus in Costa Rica: 15 new cases confirmed, for a total of 830

Coronavirus Q Costa Rica -
With an increase of 15 new confirmed cases, the number of...
Read more

MOST READ

National

Six years in prison for man for smuggling in foreigners during coronavirus pandemic

Rico -
The San Carlos Flagrancy Court sentenced a trucker to six years and six months in prison who facilitated the illegal entry of two foreigners,...
Read more
Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Costa Rica: 843 confirmed cases, 3 month old among the infected

Rico -
It's been 70 days since the first case of coronavirus was confirmed in Costa Rica, today, Friday, May 15, the number of infections reached...
Coronavirus

Costa Rica records seventh death from covid-19: an 80-year-old foreigner in Liberia and is

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Costa Rica registered its seventh death by covid-19 this Sunday, May 10, when an 80-year-old man, who was hospitalized at the Enrique Baltodano...
Sports

Surfing to return on May 16

Rico -
Surfing in Costa Rica will resume on May 16. Surfers will be able to hit the waves almost two months due to the coronavirus...
National

Update: Travel & Immigration Information due to Covid-19

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) A quick update from Costa Rica's immigration service for tourists (non-resident) now in Costa Rica, who remained in the country to ride out...
QBriefly

Private Security Guard Thwarts Attempted Robbery At EPA Escazu

Q Costa Rica -
Private security officers thwarted an assault this Saturday, May 9, at the EPA hardware store in Escazú. The facts were confirmed by the Escazu Municipal...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA