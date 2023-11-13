Fiscalia does not rule out investigating senior officials of the Banco Nacional in the “Gallo Tapado” case

QCOSTARICA — The Ministerio Publica (Prosecutor’s Office) does not rule out investigating senior officials of the Banco Nacional Costa Rica (BNCR) in the case known as “Gallo Tapado”, of the missing ¢3.293 billion colones from the State bank’s vault.

Prosecutor Rónald Segura made the statement on Saturday to Telenoticias television news, at the end of the hearing in which the Criminal Court made public the preventive measures against the seven accused in the alleged robbery.

“As we have indicated, this is one of the aspects that we are evaluating. We were focused on this first group of officials, who were directly related to the point where the theft occurred.

“But we are evaluating all the behaviors and of course, the Public Ministry can incorporate new defendants into the case.

“In addition, we await the lifting of banking secrecy and the opening of electronic devices seized from the nine defendants in the case,” Segura said.

On Saturday, the Juzgado Penal de Hacienda y de la Función Pública (Criminal Court of Finance and Public Service), imposed a six-month preventive detention (remand) on the man in the photos made public taking cash from the bank vault, surnamed Olivas Valle, and regular signing in and not leaving the country on the other six allegedly involved in the case.

