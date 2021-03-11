Front PageNews

‘Chepito’ turns 121: why is he not in the Guinness Records?

In the latest update of the Guinness Records, the oldest living man in the world is 112 years old. We explain why ‘Chepito’ Delgado does not have the record.

by Rico
13

QCOSTARICA – According to his official ID, the cedula issued by the civil registry office of the Tribunal Supremo de Elecciones (TSE), and his baptismal certificate,  José Uriel Delgado Corrales turned 121 years old on Wednesday, March 10.

Photo: Melissa Fernández / La Nación.

But ‘Chepito’, as he is affectionately known in Costa Rica, is not in the Guinness World Records for the oldest.

- Advertisement -

These are the official Guinness records:

  • The oldest person living is Kane Tanaka (Japan), 118 years old. She was born on January 2, 1903. Records verified her data on February 12, 2020, when she was 117 years and 41 days old.
  • The Longest-lived man in history is Jiroemon Kimura (Japan) who reached 116 years and 54 days. He passed away in 2013.
  • The oldest person ever to have lived is Jeanne Calment (France), who lived to be 122 years and 164 days.

More: List of the verified oldest people – Wikipedia

Why is ‘Chepito’ not in the records?

The answer is simple: because the Guinness Records have not studied his case. And neither has the Gerontology Research Group organization.

Photo: Melissa Fernández / La Nación.

- Advertisement -

‘Chepito’ has lived since he was 95 in the Home for the Elderly of Piedades de Santa Ana (Hogar de Ancianos de Piedades de Santa Ana). Natalia Hellmund, the operational administrator of the home, comments that since then he has not had relatives to visit him, since ‘Chepito’ was found living on the streets, in Tibás, and they don’t know much about his past.

Photo: Melissa Fernández / La Nación.

In 2013, the sister director of the home, Dediany Dimatteo Pérez, began to work with the Guinness Records to certify the age of José Delgado, but could not raise the US$7,500 dollars (at the time) to pay for Guinness to send an official investigator of the Records.

The live verification of the documents, as well as the inquiries that a records official considers relevant, are the only way to obtain a certificate, what Sister Dimatteo was told then.

“At that time, they (Guinness) were asking for US$7,500 to come (to Costa Rica). That was in 2013, according to the file we have at the home. They made the application and that is the information they provided,” Hellmund said.

Photo: Melissa Fernández / La Nación.

- Advertisement -

“At that time, the hogar could not assume that money with its own resources. It is not a small amount. Everything is for the care of the elderly, then it was impossible,” adds the administrator.

Currently, ‘Chepito’ has difficulty seeing, but is generally in good health. This Wednesday he ate birthday cake, jelly, and ice cream and they sang him a birthday song.

“When they immunized him against the coronavirus,‘ Chepito ’was the one with the best health,” says Hellmund.

Read more: Chepito, the oldest Tico in the country, gets his second dose of the covid vaccine

Chepito’s ancestry

Genealogist Mauricio Meléndez published a work on the life of Don José Uriel Delgado. You can read it in full here (in Spanish).

‘Chepito’ was born at 10 pm on March 10, 1900, the son of Jesús Delgado Herrero, who was born on June 13, 1880 and Gabriela Corrales Madrigal, was born on May 24, 1878.

Jesús and Gabriela got married in the San Miguel de Escazú parish, on April 29, 1899. He was a farmer, she a domestic worker.

Because Chepito’s parents were related, great-grandchildren of Eusebio Delgado and Mercedes León, they had to request a third-degree consanguinity dispensation.

 

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleFor Everyone Who’s Been Suffering
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Chepito, the oldest Tico in the country, gets his second dose of the covid vaccine

QCOSTARICA - José Uriel Delgado Corrales, better known as Chepito and...
Read more

“Chepito”, at 120, Costa Rica’s oldest gets vaccinated

QCOSTARICA - José Uriel de los Ángeles Delgado Corrales, known affectionately...
Read more

MOST READ

The coronavirus pandemic raised poverty in Latin America to 33.7%, its highest level in 12 years

Front Page

Costa Rica pays tribute to the deceased and survivors of the pandemic

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Friday night, Costa Rica paid tribute to the memory of all the people who have lost their lives due to the pandemic...
Consumption

Bätse will be the only app that taxi drivers can use legally

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Bätse is the only mobile application (app) that the official taxi drivers (red taxis) can legally use in Costa Rica. This despite the...
Redaqted

Digital nomads from the United States, Chile and Portugal highlight the advantages of working from Costa Rica

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica has become an ideal destination for foreigners who choose to work remotely, highlighting digital nomads from Chile, Portugal, and the...
Redaqted

Islas Murciélago, unknown Tico paradise ideal for hikers and divers

Rico -
Q TRAVEL - Located in the extreme north of the Pacific coast, in front of the Santa Rosa National Park, in the sector of...
Health

5 cantons register less than 10 active cases of covid-19

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Five of the 82 cantons of Costa Rica register fewer than 10 active cases of covid-19 to this date, according to the...
Economic Recovery

Costa Rica’s Foreign direct investment begins to recover

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The prediction that Costa Rica would be well positioned as an investment center as the pandemic slows down is fulfilled, according to...
Trends

Are Ultrasonic Pest Repellers Safe for People and Pets?

Carter Maddox -
Many people have a hard time dealing with pests in their homes, especially those who have pets in their household. Getting rid of pests...
Redaqted

Public employees could not work more than 50 years with the State

Rico -
RICO's TICO BULL - Bad news for those vying for long life in public service in Costa Rica. According to Eduardo Cruickshank, president of...
Fashion & Beauty

Ivonne Cerdas to represent Costa Rica at Miss Universe 2020

Luis Morales -
Q MAGAZINE - Miss Costa Rica 2020, Ivonne Cerdas, will soon be traveling to Florida to represent the country in the Miss Universe pageant. After...

Want to stay up to date with the latest?

We would love to hear from you! Please fill in your details and get updates daily in your mailbox. It's that simple!

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.