Wednesday, 3 June 2020
DONATE
HealthNews

Up to 10 years in prison for abandonment of seniors

by Rico
77
Health Up to 10 years in prison for abandonment of seniors
Modified date:

Legislators on Tuesday approved in first debate a bill that will penalize up to 10 years in prison for the abandonment of seniors.

The initiative, that received unanimous support by the 46 legislators present at the time of the vote in Tuesday’s session, reforms article 142 bis of the Penal Code.

Specifically, the bill constitutes the abandonment of seniors as a new type of criminal offense and creates a series of sanctions for those who, being the person responsible for their care, eventually abandon them and, thereby, causing minor or serious injury or even death.

- payin the bills -

Penalties are classified as follows:

  • 10 to 100 days fine or one to six months in prison for anyone who abandons an elderly person in a state of vulnerability, despite having the obligation to care for them.
  • Six months to three years in prison if, as a result of this abandonment, the person’s life, physical, mental or social health is endangered.
  • Three to six years in prison if the abandonment generates serious damage to the body or health of the older adult.
  • Six to 10 years in prison in the event that, as a result of the abandonment of the person in a vulnerable state, the death of the older adult occurs.

Although the bill creates a new article specifically on the abandonment of older adults, its wording is practically identical to the current article 142 of the Penal Code, where prison terms for abandonment of persons are established.

According to PLN legislator María José Corrales, annually, 250 seniors are abandoned each year and that puts their physical and mental health at risk.

“Any action that leads us to protect, shield and offer a state of guarantee to the physical and emotional safety of older adults will always be necessary,” said the legislator.

- paying the bills -

More: Why do the people of the Nicoya Peninsula live so long? (Video)

Corrales cited data from the National Council of the Elderly (Conapam) where 21 seniors a month are reported abandoned.

As for how the person who is directly responsible for the care of the elderly person is defined, PAC legislator Catalina Montero indicated that it is particularly about the person’s close relatives, whether sons or daughters, brothers or sisters, for example.

Of course, she recognized that adjustments must be made to harmonize other laws in this regard, and define more clearly the responsibility for the care of older adults and the possible consequences of such abandonment.

For her part, Corrales argued that the law does not exclusively define a family relationship to determine the guilt of someone who abandons an older adult.

“It will be up to the Public Ministry to investigate and determine the links of the affected person to determine the degree of responsibility and the application of the penalties established in the bill,” said Corrales.

- paying the bills --

The second and final debate is expected on Thursday, June 4.

Previous articleForeign truckers will not be tested for covid-19 upon entering the country
Next articleChang started his plasma engine and will start key tests starting next week.
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Tight restrictions in cantons bordering Nicaragua try to contain migrants

Health Rico -
On Tuesday, the Minister of Security, Micheal Soto, announced tight restrictions...
Read more

Chang started his plasma engine and will start key tests starting next week.

Front Page Rico -
Costa Rican scientist and former NASA astronaut, Franklin Chang, confirmed that...
Read more

MOST READ

Health

Health Minister admits ‘fatigue’ but announces ‘absolute will to continue working’

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) You could see on Friday he lacked the fervor of recent weeks. He looked tired. You could see his exhaustion. Shortly after the...
Read more
Politics

Johnny Araya wants to connect the GAM electric train with a tram for San José

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) One day, possibly in the very near future, Costa Rica, at least in the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM), could have a modern public...
Guanacaste

Eruptions in Rincón de la Vieja volcano rose up to 2,000 meters above the height of the crater

Rico -
The Rincón de la Vieja volcano, located between the cantons of Liberia and Upala, made two eruptions Monday, June 1, that reached 2,000 meters...
Economy

Perception of the economy: 76% of Costa Rican say it is the worst time to buy a house

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Consumer perception has plummeted to its lowest level in almost two decades due to the crisis generated by the new coronavirus pandemic. This is...
The Americas

All Bark, No Bite: How US Bungled Case of ‘Major’ Money Launderer

Q Costa Rica -
Insightcrime.org - US authorities alleged in 2016 that Nidal Waked and other members of his powerful and well-connected family in Panama were among “the...
Coronavirus

What is convalescent plasma that Costa Rica applies to critically ill covid-19 patients?

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) In a phrase, convalescent plasma therapy is about removing plasma from patients who have already recovered from SARS-CoV-2, the covid-19-transmitting coronavirus, and administering...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA