Tuesday 6 April 2021
type here...
EconomyEconomic RecoveryNews

Foreign vessels will be able to profit in Costa Rican waters thanks to new law

Marinas in Costa Rica have the capacity to directly employ 2,500 people and generate a significant number of indirect jobs associated with ship services and tourism.

by Rico
50

QCOSTARICA – Promoting the nautical industry is the objective of the recently signed “Ley de Impulso a las Marinas Turísticas y el Desarrollo Costero” (Law for the Promotion of Tourist Marinas and Coastal Development), which will also allow foreign vessels to hire Costa Rican captains and sailors to develop commercial activities in national waters.

Photo: Roberto Carlos Sánchez @rosanchezphoto

Said legislation modernizes the conditions in which marinas operate and broadens the scope of the “Ley de Concesión y Operación de Marinas y Atracaderos Turísticos” (Law on the Concession and Operation of Marinas and Tourist Berths).

- Advertisement -

In addition, it authorizes foreign flag vessels and their crew to carry out commercial activities related to water transport, recreation, and tourism within the waters of the national territory.

It also enables marine concessionaires and their subsidiaries to grant the concession as collateral in order to access financing.

“This legal reform introduces new characteristics for marina concessionaires and for foreign vessels that dock in their spaces, thereby facilitating and strengthening the dynamics of nautical tourism in Costa Rica, a segment that attracts visitors with high purchasing power. and it has an enormous impact on the generation of employment in the coastal communities of the country,” said Costa Rica’s President Carlos Alvarado.

Costa Rica now can compete with destinations in Europe and the Caribbean to attract nautical tourism.

- Advertisement -

Currently, the country allows the entry of tourists on yachts and sailboats through the Bahía Golfito, Los Sueños (Herradura), Pez Vela (Quepos), Banana Bay (north of Golfito and Papagayo (Guanacaste) marinas.

Together they add 800 berths and serve dozens of national and foreign vessels per month, the majority from the United States, which before the pandemic amounted to the arrival of 550 boats per month.

These marinas have the capacity to directly employ 2,500 people and generate a significant number of indirect jobs associated with ship services and tourism.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleMaduro Calls Brazil’s President “A Psychopath!”
Next articleMore airlines and flights predict a rebound in tourism for the second semester
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Moderate quake shakes southern region

QCOSTARICA - An earthquake (also known as a quake, tremor or...
Read more

More than 40 tremors near Golfito could generate more moderate earthquakes

HQ - Experts do not rule out that the sequence of...
Read more

MOST READ

Crocodile rescued from community where ‘lagarteada’ was celebrated every Good Friday

Economic Recovery

Cruise season restart postponed until November

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - There is no good news for those who depend on the cruise industry in Costa Rica, as these luxurious ships will not...
Front Page

Road Deaths Fall to Lowest In 7 Years Due to Sanitary Vehicle Restriction

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The year in which the Covid-19 pandemic forced Costa Ricans to transform their mobility habits saw the fewest deaths on the roadS...
Trends

Costa Rica Chasing Soccer Revival

Carter Maddox -
It’s widely known that Costa Rica passionately supports their National Men’s Soccer Team, however things haven’t exactly been rosey for Los Ticos of late....
Guanacaste

Getting covid tested at the Liberia airport

Rico -
RICO's COVID DIGEST - I had to opportunity to be at the Liberia (Daniel Oduber International) airport (LIR), in Guanacaste, on Wednesday and got...
Photos of Costa Rica

Tárcoles, Costa Rica

Q Costa Rica -
Tárcoles, Costa Rica. Photo by Joaquin Murillo Photography.
Pura Vida

Dino on the loose in San Jose!

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - A T-Rex escaped from Dino Park, in Upala, to be seen on the streets of San José. We're not talking about a...
Cartago

Fire consumes part of Turrialba market

Q Costa Rica -
HQ - Two wooden structures in the Turrialba market, in Cartago, raised the alarm Friday afternoon. Firefighters arrived at the scene at 5:43 pm, with...
Health

Seniors generate long lines to get vaccinated (without an appointment) at the Tibás clinic

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Without an appointment or arriving ahead of time or after their scheduled vaccination against covid-19 caused long lines at the Clodomiro Picado...
Health

Pediatrician who refused to be vaccinated was infected with covid and had contact with hospitalized children

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - A pediatrician at the Hospital Nacional de Niños (HNN) - National Children's Hospital -  in San Jose, who refused to be vaccinated...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.