Friday 16 July 2021
Foreigner suspected of transporting drugs by bus arrested

The detainee is a citizen of the Netherlands (Holland)

HQ – Authorities arrested a foreigner suspected of smuggling drugs in Pococí de Limón.

Photo courtesy Ministerio Publico

The detention took place around 7 pm on Wednesday, July 14, during a road control carried out on Route 32, in the area of Río Blanco de Guápiles, the Ministry of Public Security reported.

The man, a citizen of the Netherlands (Holland), was detained when a canine police unit detected drugs in a shopping bag, with 2 packages of apparent drugs, on the bus headed for San Jose.

Agents of the Drug Control Police (PCD were called in for a closer inspection of the package and collection of evidence.

In total, 2 packages weighing approximately one kilogram of cocaine each were seized, along with US$6,086, ¢11,000 colones and 5 euros.

The man now faces drug possession charges filed with the Fiscalía de Pococí.

