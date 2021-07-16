The Best Online Games for Maths Wizards

Would you classify yourself as a bit of a maths whiz? Do numbers and equations just make sense to you? Well, there’s no better time than now to develop and use your talents. Maths-based skills, such as data analysis and coding are in higher demand than ever, across a variety of fields.

If you’re looking to improve but don’t want to spend a lot of time reading books (the boring bit) then online maths games might be perfect for you. These games are also ideal if you just want to challenge yourself and have some fun.

We’ve put together a brief selection of different games for you to try, so if you’re unsure of where to start, just check out the list below.

Educational Games

The first type of game on our list is educational games. They are often geared towards children, but there is no shortage of adult versions too. There are so many websites to choose from, and almost all of them are free and easy for anyone to access. Educational games are a great way to hone your maths skills, making your calculations faster and helping you learn from your mistakes.

Gambling/Casino Games

Look away kids, this one is for adults only! It’s no secret that people who are proficient at mathematics can sometimes use their skills to help them find success in the casino. After all, there has never been a great poker player who wasn’t good with numbers. On that note, online casino games can be a great way to have fun, and even make yourself some money.

There are also slots and games of chance, which don’t really challenge you from a maths perspective, but can still be enjoyable. Just remember to play responsibly – virtual casinos are often very transparent about the odds of winning each game, so you’re able to make informed decisions based on which games provide you with the highest chance of success.

Chess and Checkers

People with a knack for maths are often equally skilled at chess and checkers – the two frequently go hand in hand. Chess has been proven to help develop maths skills. It requires critical thinking, memory and strategy, all of which are useful in the world of mathematics. A recent study also showed that emotions play an important role in learning, and that playing chess can help to reduce boredom and increase motivation for taking in information. So, there are even more reasons to try online chess if you’re looking to improve your maths skills.

Furthermore, there are plenty of free resources online for playing this type of analytical strategy games. You can play against a computer with varying difficulty, learn about move sequences, and even have a go against fellow online players.

These are just a few of the different games that maths wizards might enjoy. You could also have a go at puzzle games such as sudoku, or online video games (which have also been shown to improve maths skills). There are hundreds of games to choose from, so you’re bound to find one you’ll love.