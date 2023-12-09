Former Panamanian presidential candidate connected to a money laundering investigation arrested in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA — Costa Rican police on Tuesday arrested Panamanian businessman and former presidential hopeful David Ochy on charges of fraud and money laundering, the Organismo de Investigacion Judicial (OIJ) reported, following an Interpol request.

Ochy was wanted by Interpol for being central to a case linked to former Panamanian President Ricardo Martinelli, who was in July sentenced to over a decade in prison for money laundering.

Ochy enrolled as a presidential pre-candidate for Martinelli’s Realizing Goals party ahead of the 2024 vote, which protected him from facing trial in the Martinelli case last summer. That immunity has since been lifted.

Randall Zuniga, head of the OIJ, told a press conference that Ochy arrived in Costa Rica over three months ago, after which he made “suspicious investments” in the Caribbean region.

Ochy faces criminal charges for money laundering and using a fraudulent Costa Rican identity card, Zuniga said.

The Panamanian political-hopeful was arrested early on Tuesday in Guapiles, east of San José.

Ochy is investigated for alleged money laundering in the “New Business” case, which has to do with the purchase of the Epasa Publishing Group, a scandal for which former Panamanian president Ricardo Martinelli (2009-2014) was sentenced to almost 11 years in prison, for his participation in that business with public money. That money, an alleged US$27 million dollars, came from advance payments by the State for the repair of a highway in Panama.

Ochy and his brother Daniel are owners of one of the companies that, according to authorities, deposited money in “New Business” . Daniel Ochy is serving an eight-year prison sentence for this case.

Fiscal General (Attoreny General) Carlo Diaz, said Ochy, before being extradited to Panama, must first face criminal proceedings in Costa Rica and could even serve a prison sentence here.

Panama’s attorney general, Javier Caraballo, said the arrest would pave the way for Ochy to eventually face justice in his home country.

In a video shared by local media of Ochy’s arrest, the Panamanian turns to the camera and denies breaking Panamanian law, adding he is the victim of political persecution.

