Saturday 9 December 2023
type here...
Search

Former Panamanian presidential candidate connected to a money laundering investigation arrested in Costa Rica

NationalNews
Rico
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

The Casino Games With the Best Odds

Casino gambling on iGaming sites like mrbet or in...
Read more

Former Panamanian presidential candidate connected to a money laundering investigation arrested in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA -- Costa Rican police on Tuesday arrested Panamanian...
Read more

Bailey Bridge will ease traffic congestion in front of San Jose airport

QCOSTARICA -- On Friday (tomorrow) traffic will be enabled...
Read more

Half of Ticos will vote in municipal elections, UNA survey

QCOSTARICA -- 46.3% of voters are 100% convinced that...
Read more

Fidel’s Sister and Outspoken Critic, Juanita Castro, Dies in Miami

Q24N - Juanita Castro, the younger sister of Fidel...
Read more

Exploring the potential of AI in sports betting

Sports betting is a popular and exciting activity that...
Read more

San José has increased in cost to become the third city in the world that has become more expensive in the last year

QCOSTARICA -- San Jose, Costa Rica, went from 108th...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢526.96 BUY

¢533.11 SELL

9 December 2023 - At The Banks - Source: BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA — Costa Rican police on Tuesday arrested Panamanian businessman and former presidential hopeful David Ochy on charges of fraud and money laundering, the Organismo de Investigacion Judicial (OIJ) reported, following an Interpol request.

David Ochy arriving at the Fiscalia following a raid on his home and business in Costa Rica

Ochy was wanted by Interpol for being central to a case linked to former Panamanian President Ricardo Martinelli, who was in July sentenced to over a decade in prison for money laundering.

Ochy enrolled as a presidential pre-candidate for Martinelli’s Realizing Goals party ahead of the 2024 vote, which protected him from facing trial in the Martinelli case last summer. That immunity has since been lifted.

- Advertisement -

Read more: Panama’s Martinelli running for president while he waits to see if he’ll be convicted of money laundering

Randall Zuniga, head of the OIJ, told a press conference that Ochy arrived in Costa Rica over three months ago, after which he made “suspicious investments” in the Caribbean region.

OIJ’s special tactical unit raiding the Ochy home in Guapiles

Ochy faces criminal charges for money laundering and using a fraudulent Costa Rican identity card, Zuniga said.

The Panamanian political-hopeful was arrested early on Tuesday in Guapiles, east of San José.

Ochy is investigated for alleged money laundering in the “New Business” case, which has to do with the purchase of the Epasa Publishing Group, a scandal for which former Panamanian president Ricardo Martinelli (2009-2014) was sentenced to almost 11 years in prison, for his participation in that business with public money. That money, an alleged US$27 million dollars, came from advance payments by the State for the repair of a highway in Panama.

David Ochy in handcuffs following the raid on his home Tuesday morning

Ochy and his brother Daniel are owners of one of the companies that, according to authorities, deposited money in “New Business” . Daniel Ochy is serving an eight-year prison sentence for this case.

- Advertisement -

Fiscal General (Attoreny General) Carlo Diaz, said Ochy, before being extradited to Panama,  must first face criminal proceedings in Costa Rica and could even serve a prison sentence here.

Panama’s attorney general, Javier Caraballo, said the arrest would pave the way for Ochy to eventually face justice in his home country.

In a video shared by local media of Ochy’s arrest, the Panamanian turns to the camera and denies breaking Panamanian law, adding he is the victim of political persecution.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous article
Bailey Bridge will ease traffic congestion in front of San Jose airport
Next article
The Casino Games With the Best Odds
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Human Rights Watch: restrictive policies in Costa Rica, Central America and the United States push migrants into risky routes

QCOSTARICA -- The immigration policies implemented by Costa Rica, Mexico, Panama...
Read more

Canadian mining firm involved in the tragic Panama demonstrations

Q24N (CBC) - The Canadian mining company that controls a massive...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Politics

Half of Ticos will vote in municipal elections, UNA survey

QCOSTARICA -- 46.3% of voters are 100% convinced that...
National

A disoriented government leads the country to the greatest security crisis in its history

QCOSTARICA -  Géiner Gómez is the agent of the...
Paying the bills
%d