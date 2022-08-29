Monday 29 August 2022
Franklin Chang’s plasma engine could be in space in 2025

Franklin Chang's plasma engine has already passed all tests on land

By Rico
Archive photo
QCOSTARICA – The plasma engine developed by Costa Rican astronaut Franklin Chang could reach space through a test by the year 2025.

A series of tests on land have been completed to propose that the plasma technology be ready to be launched on that date, said Chang in an interview with Noticias Repretel.

“We are planning a launch of the plasma engine, an approval in space for 2025, that is the goal we have at this time,” said Chang.

The tests were very successful and allowed him to keep the engine running for 88 continuous hours at high power, according to the Costa Rican scientist.

“That is something that has never been achieved and there is no engine capable of doing that,” added Chang.

The plasma engine will propel cargo in space from one point to another, so its role will be to carry cargo from the International Space Station or another site within orbit.

“The fuel consumption in the plasma engine is a tenth of the fuel consumption in a conventional engine, we use less fuel, it is the great advantage, it is extremely economical”, added Chang.

This possible test in 2025 would put a new advance after decades of development waiting for this new space technology.

Franklin Ramón Chang-Díaz (born April 5, 1950) is a Costa Rican-born American mechanical engineer, physicist and former NASA astronaut. He is the sole founder and CEO of Ad Astra Rocket Company.

Franklin is a veteran of seven Space Shuttle missions, tying the record, as of 2021 for the most spaceflights. He was the third Latin American, but the first Latin American immigrant NASA Astronaut selected to go into space and a member of the NASA Astronaut Hall of Fame.

 

