“Late” vehicles mayget an RTV appointment until September 19

QCOSTARICA – Owners/drivers of vehicles that did or could not get a vehicular inspection appointment (RTV) with Riteve before is permanent closure on July 15 will be able to obtain their appointment until September 19, announced the Road Safety Council (Cosevi).

The appointments are for vehicles with license plates ending in 1, 2, 3 and 4 (January to April) that do not count with the current RTV sticker.

- Advertisement -

“We have had to make an adjustment to be able to better meet the demand we have had, so we are changing the schedule, we are going to move the attention of the laggards to move it on September 19,” said Cindy Coto, executive director of Cosevi.

The inspections are being carried out by MOPT mechanics at the Alajuelita station, formerly owned and operated by Riteve SyC, which, along with the other 12 stations across the country, passed to the ownership of the State.

On Wednesday, President Rodrigo Chaves announced that the German company DEKRA was selected among the 11 contenders to provide the required vehicular inspection service on a temporary basis for the next two years, meanwhile, the government continues forward with the preparation of a tender for a permanent operator.

Read more: German company Dekra will provide the vehicle inspection service

DEKRA, who will take over the user of the stations and equipment, will go through a transition process expected to be at least 60 days.

For the new company to carry out this vehicle technical inspection, a transition process of at least 60 days is expected, when all other vehicles with plates ending in 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 (May to September), will be able to be inspected, within two months of the start date.

- Advertisement -

Read more: RTV rates will drop between 44% and 49%

However, this can present a problem for some, given that the 2023 Marchamo goes on sale on November 1 and vehicles without the RTV inspection up to date at the end of December, cannot pay the Marchamo and thus would not be able to circulate come January.

- Advertisement -

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter



Telegram

Skype



Tumblr

Reddit



Pocket

LinkedIn



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Facebook



Related