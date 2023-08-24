Legislators archive bill that sought to punish Costa Ricans who not vote in elections

A fine of ¢1,386,000 colones would have been imposed on citizens who did not vote in elections

QCOSTARICA — The Legal Affairs Commission (Comisión de Asuntos Jurídicos) archived a bill that proposed to impose a fine of up to ¢1,386,000 colones (US$2,500) on Costa Ricans who did not vote in elections without providing a valid reason.

The initiative was presented by the legislators of the Partido Unidad Social Cristiana (PUSC), Horacio Alvarado.

Last September, Alvarado presented the initiative arguing the increased amount of Costa Ricans who do participate in elections.

Recently, the Procuraduría General de la República (PGR) – Attorney General’s Office – recommended assessing the principles of ‘reasonability and proportionality’ of the initiative.

