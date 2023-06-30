Sunday 2 July 2023
Gas price drop in time for the mid-year vacation period

Economy
By Rico
Gas price drop in time for the mid-year vacation period

Q COSTA RICA - The regulatory authority, Autoridad Reguladora...
Decrease in the cost of fuels and other food items is the reason behind the downward inflation

Q COSTA RICA - This year saw a dip...
For the next two weeks, there will be no restrictions on vehicles due to school holidays

Q COSTA RICA - From July 3 to 14,...
ICE President: increase in electricity will be 1% and not 10%

Q COSTA RICA - An increase of less than...
INS accelerates the Digital Marchamo plan

Q COSTA RICA - The initiative to digitize the...
Nicaragua demands a “historic debt” of more than US$12 billion from the US

Q24N (EFE) The Government of Nicaragua claimed this Tuesday...
OAS condemns electoral violence in Guatemala

Q24N (EFE) The Organization of American States (OAS) condemned...
Q COSTA RICA – The regulatory authority, Autoridad Reguladora de los Servicios Públicos (ARESEP), gave the go-ahead on Thursday for cheaper fuel prices.

The new prices should be official at the pumps not later than Sunday, in time for the many vacationers heading for the beaches, resorts and mountains during the mid-year school break.

The price reduction is ¢39 colones for a liter super gasoline, from the current ¢759 to ¢720; ¢6 colones per liter for super, from ¢709 to ¢703; and ¢9 colones for a liter of diesel, going from ¢583 to ¢574.

In addition, there is a drop in other fuels, including Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG). For example, a 25 liter tank, the one with the highest consumption in the country, will drop ¢595 colones, for a final price to the consumer of ¢6,564.

 

 

