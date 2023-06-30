Gas price drop in time for the mid-year vacation period

Q COSTA RICA – The regulatory authority, Autoridad Reguladora de los Servicios Públicos (ARESEP), gave the go-ahead on Thursday for cheaper fuel prices.

The new prices should be official at the pumps not later than Sunday, in time for the many vacationers heading for the beaches, resorts and mountains during the mid-year school break.

- Advertisement -

The price reduction is ¢39 colones for a liter super gasoline, from the current ¢759 to ¢720; ¢6 colones per liter for super, from ¢709 to ¢703; and ¢9 colones for a liter of diesel, going from ¢583 to ¢574.

In addition, there is a drop in other fuels, including Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG). For example, a 25 liter tank, the one with the highest consumption in the country, will drop ¢595 colones, for a final price to the consumer of ¢6,564.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter

Telegram

Skype

Tumblr

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Mastodon

WhatsApp

Email

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related