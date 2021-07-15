Geriátrico will vaccinate against covid, without appointment, to anyone 40 an over

QCOSTARICA – No appointment needed. Not even required to have Caja. Just walk in, wait and get the jab. That is the plan of the Hospital Nacional de Geriatría in downtown San Jose for anyone 40 years of age and older, with or without risk factors, and who want to get vaccinated.

The vaccinations will be this weekend, Saturday, July 17 and Sunday, July 18, and next, Saturday, July 24, and Sunday, July 25, from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.

- Advertisement -

On those days, only the first dose will be applied. Then people can go back to the same hospital to have the second dose and complete their vaccination scheme.

The plan is to put out 1,100 daily doses on weekends while supplies last.

This is being made available days after Costa Rica received a donation of 500,000 Pfizer/Biontech vaccines from the United States.

The medical director of that hospital, Milena Bolaños, made the call this Wednesday, which will be held in support of health areas.

- Advertisement -

Read more: July 16 starts vaccination of people without risk factors

The vaccination will be located on the first floor of the Servicios Integrales Geriátricos Ambulatorios (SIGA) building.

It is important that people bring their ID, and know that this vaccine is given to anyone, free of charge, it does not matter if they are insured or not with the Caja, because it is a national emergency.

The Q inquired if foreigners – that is non-residents in Costa Rica – can also vaccinate at the Geriátrico. No response has yet to be received by the hospital administration.

Vaccination of group 5

Several health areas are calling the population of the fifth and last priority group to vaccinate against covid-19.

The Calderón Guardia Hospital, in San José, aims to apply 2,000 doses, between Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 July, to people between 40 and 57 years old, with and without risk factors, who have not received the first dose.

- Advertisement -

Twelve weeks later, they must return for the second dose to complete the scheme, to that same hospital.

That campaign will be from June 19 to 23, the goal is to apply 320 daily doses of this vaccine.

In the case of the Calderón, the vaccination site is in the building located in front of the main X-ray entrance, in the so-called east tower.

Those who want to get the vaccine there, must present themselves with their ID.

Those assigned to the Health Area of ​​Belén-Flores, in Heredia, and have the same age range, can also go for the vaccine at the post that they installed in the ANDE Convention Center, in San Antonio de Belén.

There they will be vaccinating today, July 15, and tomorrow July 16 starting at 8 am and while supplies last.

The Santa Bárbara Health Area, also in Heredia, is another one that announced the opening of vaccination for the group 5 population.

There, the dose will be applied to all those assigned to the Ebáis of the community, at the Guachipelines Tourist Center, at 8 am to 3 pm, the following days: Friday, July 16 (until 2 p.m.), and the week of July 19 to 23 (Friday until 2 p.m.).

People can go there without an appointment.

The same dynamics will be applied at the Max Peralta Hospital, in Cartago, which will condition its outpatient clinic, located in the Alfredo Volio building, to vaccinate those 40 years of age or older.

This hospital will vaccinate against covid on July 16, 17, 18, 24, 25 and 26, from 7 am to 6 pm. Quotas will be assigned with a token.