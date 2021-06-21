Monday 21 June 2021
Germany opens borders to Ticos from this Friday!

These are the requirements that Costa Ricans who wish to travel to that European nation as tourists must meet

by Rico
12

QCOSTARICA – Good news for Ticos with traveling fever! From Friday, June 25, Germany will allow entry of travelers from Costa Rica as long as they meet a series of requirements, stated the German embassy website in Costa Rica.

Good news for Ticos with traveling fever!

According to the requirements, only travelers who have completed their vaccination scheme approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), at least 14 days before travel to Germany, can enter.

Travelers must provide a vaccination certificate that meets the following requirements:

  • Must be in Spanish, English, German, French or Italian.
  • Must indicate the name, surname, and date of birth of the vaccinated person.
  • Date of vaccination and number of doses.
  • Brand of the vaccine.
  • Name of the disease against which it was vaccinated.
  • Name and address of the person or institution responsible for carrying out the vaccination.
  • Confirmation in written or electronic form with a qualified electronic signature or a qualified electronic seal by the person in charge of carrying out the vaccination. If such an indication is not possible for administrative reasons, the certification of the responsible person or institution must be clearly verified, in particular with an official seal or the use of state symbols.

Read more: Simple to request certification of vaccines against covid-19 applied in Costa Rica and abroad

“If a person has recovered from Covid-19, full vaccination may be achieved with just one dose of the vaccine. In this case, it is necessary to have a positive PCR test performed before receiving the vaccine.

“This PCR test must be at least 28 days old and at most six months old. The proof of recovery must be present in German, English, French, Italian or Spanish (in paper or digital format),” adds the German Embassy.

Those who require a visa for travel to Germany and have complete vaccination can make an appointment to apply for the visa as of today, June 21, 2021.

Costa Ricans can travel to Germany as tourists without a visa.

Germany is the second country, after Spain of European countries that relax travel restrictions for Costa Rican citizens.

More information from the Embassy at this link.

Information on requesting the vaccination certificate from Costa Rica’s Ministry of Health at this link.

