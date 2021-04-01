Thursday 1 April 2021
Guanacaste

Getting covid tested at the Liberia airport

by Rico
27

RICO’s COVID DIGEST – I had to opportunity to be at the Liberia (Daniel Oduber International) airport (LIR), in Guanacaste, on Wednesday and got a first-hand look at the covid testing center set up for departing travelers to destinations where testing is required.

Just look for the tent located in the parking closest to the arrivals areas

As reported here recently, the lab, set up in the parking lot closest to the terminal, is run by Echandi and offers both antigen and PCR tests.

For the antigen, the results are within an hour; for PCR the next day by email.

Users are greeted at the ‘door’ and are explained the procedure

Uses have two options: One, is to make an appointment and payment online; the other is to show up, wait in line if there are people ahead of you, pay for the test (it must be by credit or debit card, cash is not accepted), if an antigen test, as accepted by the United States and other countries (not Canada), get your results and board your flight.

An appointment and payment can be made online or you can arrive direct. Payment is only by debit or credit card, no cash.

The cost is US$65 for the antigen and US$99 for the PCR.

Waiting area. I was not allowed to take photos of the actual testing area

 

 

 

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn't look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it's accuracy.

Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

