Getting covid tested at the Liberia airport

RICO’s COVID DIGEST – I had to opportunity to be at the Liberia (Daniel Oduber International) airport (LIR), in Guanacaste, on Wednesday and got a first-hand look at the covid testing center set up for departing travelers to destinations where testing is required.

As reported here recently, the lab, set up in the parking lot closest to the terminal, is run by Echandi and offers both antigen and PCR tests.

For the antigen, the results are within an hour; for PCR the next day by email.

Uses have two options: One, is to make an appointment and payment online; the other is to show up, wait in line if there are people ahead of you, pay for the test (it must be by credit or debit card, cash is not accepted), if an antigen test, as accepted by the United States and other countries (not Canada), get your results and board your flight.

The cost is US$65 for the antigen and US$99 for the PCR.

