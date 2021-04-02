Friday 2 April 2021
type here...
NewsFront PagePolitics

Secret of height: José María Figueres inherited his father’s trick to look taller

Jose Maria Figueres Olsen is identical to the tata (father), who in his younger years earned the nickname Pepe Tacones for wearing shoes that helped him look taller

by Rico
104

QCOSTARICA – José Maria Figueres inherited from his father José Figueres Ferrer (affectionately known as Don Pepe) the way of being, the gestures, the short stature, and even the way to hide it.

Jose Maria Figueres Olsen is identical to the tata (father), who in his younger years earned the nickname Pepe Tacones for wearing shoes that helped him look taller.

While José Figueres was a three-time president of Costa Rica 1948–1949, 1953–1958 and 1970–1974, his son is now on his third attempt to be nominated by his party to serve a second term as president. He was first elected in 1994, at 40, the nation’s youngest elected president of the 20th century at the time.

- Advertisement -

Jose Figueres Ferrer (affectionately known as Don Pepe) his political enemies nicknamed him “Pepe Tacones”.

In a meeting that José Maria Figueres had with former (two-time) president Óscar Arias on Monday, at the Balcon Verde, the shoes that Don Pepe’s son wore drew attention. In addition to being well ’embetunados’ (closed), the black horns that José María, 64, was walking on, had a sole that pulls him up, at least, three centimeters ( a little more than an inch).

The resemblance to his father is uncanny. And with the gestures and the ‘platform shoes’, to which his father earned him the nickname “Pepe Tacones”, Even in that, he came out identical to his father, who in his younger years earned the nickname Pepe Tacones, it’s hard to tell where it’s the father or son standing on the podium. For some, it takes them back in time.

José María Figueres wears platform shoes to look taller. Photo Rafael Murillo

- Advertisement -

Don Pepe, passed away in June 1990 at the age of 84.

“He was a person of short stature, with that desire to appear taller, he wore high-heeled platform shoes and was known by that nickname, Pepe Tacones (Pepe Heels),” explained the national historian Óscar Aguilar Bulgarelli.

The “ex” revealed the secret

Henrietta Boggs, José Figueres Ferrer’s first wife (m. 1941–1954), said in her book “Casada con una leyenda” (Married to a legend) one of the secrets of the founder of the Partido Liberación Nacional (PLN), one of the two political parties alternating presidential power with the PUSC for many years.

“Since his height was not more than 1.56 meters (5 feet 1 inch), he always wore high heels, even indoors,” described Doña Henrietta.

Despite the notable difference in height between her, since Henrietta was tall like most gringas, Don Pepe had no problems conquering her, and after nine months of courting, they married.

Henrietta Boggs was considerably taller, but Don Pepe always found a way to hide it. File photo.

Practical jokes

- Advertisement -

According to historians Óscar Aguilar and Miguel Salguero, Figueres Ferrer’s enemies always used his height against him.

“All internal political enemies took it as a way to diminish him, to make a light of it (his height), everyone used it to tease him,” Aguilar explained.

“People used to tease him a lot, it was very normal as Ticos are, when they said ‘tacones’, everyone knew that they were referring to Figueres, but it didn’t bother him,” said Salguero.

For Aguilar, the use of these tricks to look taller has its reasons.

“A relationship between stature and bearing to exercise power is formed, perhaps a dwarf does not have the personality to govern,” said Aguilar.

According to psychologist María Esther Flores, using platforms or ‘lifts’ to look taller is a matter of self-image, a matter of presenting a good image. “In the male part being tall is more power, but that is a stereotype ”Flores explained.

An article in The Guardian says most of us – and especially men – tend to exaggerate our height, adding a centimeter or two when we think we can get away with it. “This is understandable: ours is a culture that valorizes the tall and belittles, as it were, the short. As a result, being tall brings with it a host of advantages”.

The article continues: “Being tall is also associated with career success. For males, in particular, height seems to be linked to greater happiness and self-esteem (though some studies suggest that the effect is modest)“.

 

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleGetting covid tested at the Liberia airport
Next articleRuta 27 will be ‘reversible’ on Saturday and Sunday
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Happy “No Army” Day!

QCOSTARICA - Today, December 1, is a legal holiday in Costa...
Read more

The desk of “Don Pepe” declared a patrimony and is now officially owned by the José Figueres Ferrer

Ownership of the desk of "Don Pepe" (Jose Maria Figueres Ferrer)...
Read more

MOST READ

75,000 vaccinations this coming week seems a lot

Front Page

A Case of Abuse of Power? Legislator Threatens Traffic Official For Traffic Stop

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - A video posted by Alex Mena CR on YouTube shows Nueva República legislator Marolin Azofeifa, threatening a traffic police officer who stopped...
Pura Vida

The 4 Mega Projects of Costa Rica

Rico -
These are 4 mega projects that would make CostaRica a very competitive country. 1. Metropolitan International Airport (Orotina) which includes a 'mini city' 2. Electric passenger...
Music

Debi Nova: ‘I went to the Grammys with my head held high representing my country’

Rico -
Q MAGAZINE - Just over a week ago, Costa Rican singer-songwriter Debi Nova filled Ticos with pride by being part of the main gala...
Trends

Costa Rica Chasing Soccer Revival

Carter Maddox -
It’s widely known that Costa Rica passionately supports their National Men’s Soccer Team, however things haven’t exactly been rosey for Los Ticos of late....
Photos of Costa Rica

The moon over San Jose

Q Costa Rica -
Impossible not be seduced by its magical charm ... Photo by Joaquin Murillo Photography.
HQ

Vehicular Restrictions for Semana Santa and April

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The sanitary vehicle restrictions for Semana Santa (Easter Week) that unofficially began this Friday afternoon and continues to Sunday, April 4, continue...
Health

Health does not rule out containment measures due to the increase in COVID-19 cases

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - In recent days an increase in the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Costa Rica has been reported. The average of...
Pura Vida

Dino on the loose in San Jose!

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - A T-Rex escaped from Dino Park, in Upala, to be seen on the streets of San José. We're not talking about a...
Guanacaste

Liberia opens lab for covid-19 antigen testing

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Daniel Oduber International Airport (LIR), in Liberia, Guanacaste, announced the opening of a laboratory for testing of covid-19 antigens to interested...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.