Friday 18 November 2022
Government gives permission to watch La Sele games

By Rico
Dollar Exchange

¢609.20 Buy

¢615.16 Sell

18 November 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

QCOSTARICA – Public servants from all over the country will be able to take a break from their working day to watch the games of the Costa Rican National Team, La Sele, in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The permit applies for the games against Spain on Wednesday, November 23, from 10 am to noon. and against Germany, on Thursday, December 1 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm.

The game with Japan is not included, because it is Sunday, November 27, at 4 am.

The guideline is for all institutions of the central government, except workers of public hospitals and clinics of the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) and EBAIS, as well as workers of the Juan Santamaría International Airport (San Jose airport), Policia de Transito (Traffic Police) and police officers attached to the Ministry of Public Security, such as the Fuerza Publica (National Police) and other police forces.

“For this, officials may use any of the existing means of transmission, as long as their use does not hinder the provision of public service and its continuity,” the statement details.

