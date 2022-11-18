Foreign Minister: “Costa Rica has no other alternative than to start being less generous”

QCOSTARICA – Foreign Minister Arnoldo André Tinoco signed a letter addressed to the United Nations (UN) on Thursday to indicate that in the absence of international financial support, Costa Rica must strengthen its migration policy.

That was the declaration by Tinoco Thursday night before legislators of the International Affairs Committee, referring to various issues, including that related to the migratory flow of Venezuelans.

“Today I signed a note addressed to a representative of the United Nations where we indicated that in the absence of international financial support, despite the multiple requirements that the Government has made in international forums and because there is no decisive response from the countries of final destination nor in transit, Costa Rica has no other alternative than to start being less generous and less easy to receive migrants in our territory,” assured the diplomat.

Regarding diplomatic relations with Venezuela, Tinoco stated that they are under constant evaluation.

“Relations with Venezuela are under constant evaluation, every week we value what happens and what does not happen and the movements of other countries,” he said.

On this last point, he stressed that Gustavo Petro, president of Colombia “has approached Venezuela to return to the Latin American human rights system.”

“In foreign policy, we cannot cling to a simplistic view of partial readings and it must be comprehensive and based on the collective benefit,” said the Costa Rican diplomat.

He recalled that Costa Rica recognized Juan Guaidó as interim president of Venezuela since 2019 and supports María Faría as the representative of that government in Costa Rica and that “there has been no change” in this decision.

One of the reasons for the call has to do with a video circulated by an official Venezuelan newspaper about a parliamentary friendship group.

According to the report, the friendship group is led by legislator Julio Cerpa, who assured that he will soon have a meeting with parliamentarians from Costa Rica.

Source: El Observador

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter



Telegram

Skype



Tumblr

Reddit



Pocket

LinkedIn



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Facebook

