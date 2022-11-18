Friday 18 November 2022
type here...
Search

Waldorf Astoria resort to be built in Costa Rica

The resort will have190 guestrooms and 25 branded residences, situated on Guanacaste's Cacique Peninsula

BusinessMore NewsTravel
Avatar photo
By Rico
he resort will have190 guestrooms and 25 branded residences. Photo Credit: Waldorf Astoria
Paying the bills

Latest

Foreign Minister: “Costa Rica has no other alternative than to start being less generous”

QCOSTARICA - Foreign Minister Arnoldo André Tinoco signed a...
Read more

Government gives permission to watch La Sele games

QCOSTARICA - Public servants from all over the country...
Read more

Waldorf Astoria resort to be built in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA (Travel Weekly) Waldorf Astoria is coming to Costa...
Read more

IMF gives final approval for nearly $1 billion in financing to Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) gave final...
Read more

Retailers report an increase of up to 20% in sales of ‘pantallas’ for the World Cup

QCOSTARICA - Merchants in Costa Rica reported an increase...
Read more

An increase in crimes by Venezuelan migrants reported

QCOSTARICA - The Municipal Police of San José (PMSJ)...
Read more

Retailer beating up alleged thieving employees arrested

QCOSTARICA - Agents of the Organismo de Investigación Judicial...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢609.20 Buy

¢615.16 Sell

18 November 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA (Travel Weekly) Waldorf Astoria is coming to Costa Rica, with the Hilton-owned luxury brand unveiling plans to open the Waldorf Astoria Guanacaste in 2025.

The resort will have190 guestrooms and 25 branded residences. Photo Credit: Waldorf Astoria

The new property will be situated on Guanacaste’s Cacique Peninsula, spanning 190 rooms and 25 branded residences. The resort will also have a retail component.

The Waldorf Astoria Guanacaste will have its own wellness center, housing a gym, movement studio, outdoor yoga area, lap and thermal pools, and a spa. In addition to eight indoor treatment rooms, the spa will have three outdoor treatment rooms with a treehouse-inspired design.

- Advertisement -

The resort also will have a kids center and teen club, 10,000 square feet of meeting and event space, and several restaurants and bars, including a gelato shop.

As part of the resort’s sustainability initiatives, all vehicles on the property will be electric.

The Waldorf Astoria Guanacaste will join the brand’s portfolio of 30-plus properties, including the recently opened Waldorf Astoria Cancun in Mexico.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleIMF gives final approval for nearly $1 billion in financing to Costa Rica
Next articleGovernment gives permission to watch La Sele games
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Foreign Minister: “Costa Rica has no other alternative than to start being less generous”

QCOSTARICA - Foreign Minister Arnoldo André Tinoco signed a letter addressed...
Read more

Retailers report an increase of up to 20% in sales of ‘pantallas’ for the World Cup

QCOSTARICA - Merchants in Costa Rica reported an increase of up...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Politics

Government gives permission to watch La Sele games

QCOSTARICA - Public servants from all over the country...
Farandula

Gisele Bündchen looks relaxed on Costa Rica getaway after Tom Brady divorce

Q MAGAZINE (Page Six) Gisele Bündchen is wasting no...
Paying the bills