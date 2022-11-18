Waldorf Astoria resort to be built in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA (Travel Weekly) Waldorf Astoria is coming to Costa Rica, with the Hilton-owned luxury brand unveiling plans to open the Waldorf Astoria Guanacaste in 2025.

The new property will be situated on Guanacaste’s Cacique Peninsula, spanning 190 rooms and 25 branded residences. The resort will also have a retail component.

The Waldorf Astoria Guanacaste will have its own wellness center, housing a gym, movement studio, outdoor yoga area, lap and thermal pools, and a spa. In addition to eight indoor treatment rooms, the spa will have three outdoor treatment rooms with a treehouse-inspired design.

The resort also will have a kids center and teen club, 10,000 square feet of meeting and event space, and several restaurants and bars, including a gelato shop.

As part of the resort’s sustainability initiatives, all vehicles on the property will be electric.

The Waldorf Astoria Guanacaste will join the brand’s portfolio of 30-plus properties, including the recently opened Waldorf Astoria Cancun in Mexico.

