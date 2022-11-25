Government launches ‘WhatsApp del Presidente’

QCOSTARICA – The government enabled the “WhatsApp del Presidente” communications channel, a new mechanism of transparency, accountability and closeness to citizens.

This is an initiative so that people can learn about the government’s work and issues of public interest, directly, through WhatsApp groups.

Joining the corresponding WhatsApp group based on the person’s residence is voluntary. The “WhatsApp del Presidente” phone number is 8923-1355.

The communication mechanism has the objective that information reaches people directly, with a territorial, close and accessible approach.

According to a recent study by the CIEP-UCR, the population’s positive assessments of President Chaves’ administration fell from 79% to 68% between August and November, that is, 11% in the last three months.

Conversemos Conozca más de mi trabajo como Presidente, mediante WhatsApp Escanee el código QR de la imagen o ingrese en el siguiente enlace:https://t.co/1sJicC9bNT pic.twitter.com/aSv24RNAJR — Casa Presidencial 🇨🇷 (@presidenciacr) November 24, 2022

