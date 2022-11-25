Friday 25 November 2022
Government launches ‘WhatsApp del Presidente’

The objective is so that people can learn about the government's work and issues of public interest, directly, through WhatsApp groups.

By Rico
Dollar Exchange

¢603.52 Buy

¢610.53 Sell

25 November 2022

QCOSTARICA – The government enabled the “WhatsApp del Presidente” communications channel, a new mechanism of transparency, accountability and closeness to citizens.

This is an initiative so that people can learn about the government’s work and issues of public interest, directly, through WhatsApp groups.

Joining the corresponding WhatsApp group based on the person’s residence is voluntary. The “WhatsApp del Presidente” phone number is 8923-1355.

The communication mechanism has the objective that information reaches people directly, with a territorial, close and accessible approach.

Access to the group is by scanning the QR in the image or click on the link: https://wa.me/message/BZR6BICUJY45N1

According to a recent study by the CIEP-UCR, the population’s positive assessments of President Chaves’ administration fell from 79% to 68% between August and November, that is, 11% in the last three months.

 

