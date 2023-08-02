Government signs regulation that allocates resources for tourism infrastructure in Guanacaste

QCOSTARICA -Within the framework of the 199th anniversary of the Annexation of the Nicoya Party to Costa Rica, popularly known as “Guanacaste Day”, the Government signed the regulation of the Ley Reguladora de los Derechos de Salida del Territorio Nacional, No 9156 (Law Regulating the Rights of Exit from the National Territory), which allows a percentage of the taxes collected at the Guanacaste International Airport (LIR), in Liberia, are allocated for investment in construction and development of tourism infrastructure and in the recovery of cultural heritage, in each canton of the province.

This law, which dates from 2013, and remained without regulation until now.

By signing this regulation, the municipalities of the province may have economic resources to develop projects related to tangible heritage, such as the conservation and restoration of heritage buildings; intangible heritage, including the knowledge of the bearers of tradition; In addition, they will be able to manage the protection of the underwater heritage that is hidden under the seas and invest in cultural research projects, craft fairs, cultural inventories, documentaries, among many other products.

Nayuribe Guadamuz Rosales, Minister of Culture and Youth, affirmed that “with the entry into force of this regulation, once published in La Gaceta, resources may be allocated to the protection of monuments, ensembles with architectural historical value, and sites with archaeological value; Additionally, it will provide a valuable source of resources for research and protection of the cultural manifestations that make up the intangible cultural heritage, in multiple formats, from audiovisuals, books, musical and theatrical works, among other initiatives that promote, develop, rescue, reinforce or stimulate cultural heritage”.

For his part, William Rodríguez, Minister of Tourism, said he was pleased with the signing of this regulation that will safeguard and protect cultural heritage and, in addition, will expand the possibilities of generating tourism infrastructure in the cantons of the province.

“Guanacaste is vast in tourist attractions, generous in cultural heritage, and tourism is essential for the generation of social progress and communities. The signing of the regulation occurs in an ideal context, when the Daniel Oduber Quirós Airport significantly exceeded the visitation figures prior to the pandemic,” said Rodríguez.

