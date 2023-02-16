Government simplifies procedures for foreign investors

QCOSTARICA – President Rodrigo Chaves in the company of the Minister of Finance, Nogui Acosta and the Vice Minister of the Interior and Police, Marlen Luna, signed the regulations to Law No. 9996 for the attraction of investors, residents, and pensioners.

This guarantees the simplification of procedures for foreigners who enter the country and who find in Costa Rica the opportunity to continue with their investments and do business.

The Regulation establishes the conditions that regularize foreigners known as rentier residents, pensioner residents and investors, with investments of no less than US$150,000.

It also regulates the creation of preferential windows for these requests in the Dirección General de Migración y Extranjería (DGME) – Costa Rica’s immigration service.

The Regulation also requires the DGME to consult public databases to verify the investment data and other requirements.

The Regulation controls the application of tax exemptions on issues such as the importation of household items, and the importation of up to two vehicles for land, air and/or maritime transport, among others.

This initiative is added to the Digital Nomad Law in the Government’s effort to position Costa Rica as a point of attraction for foreign investment.

