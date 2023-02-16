Thursday 16 February 2023
type here...
Search

Government simplifies procedures for foreign investors

With the regulations to Law No. 9996 for the attraction of investors, residents and pensioners.

BusinessForeign InvestmentRedaqted
Avatar photo
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Legislator: Deputy: “President has an obsession for people to see that he is in charge”

QCOSTARICA (CRHoy.com) Andrea Álvarez, the legislator for the Partido...
Read more

The Future of Gaming in Costa Rica: Innovations, Regulations, and Opportunities

The gaming industry in Costa Rica has come a...
Read more

Drop in beer prices, both local and foreign

QCOSTARICA - Good news for beer drinkers, two separate...
Read more

Government simplifies procedures for foreign investors

QCOSTARICA - President Rodrigo Chaves in the company of...
Read more

Blaming the other guy: President Chaves describes the previous government as “irresponsible and negligent”

QCOSTARICA - President Rodrigo Chaves described the previous government...
Read more

Ferry between El Salvador and Costa Rica could begin operations in June

QCOSTARICA (ElSalvador.com) The ferry between El Salvador and Costa...
Read more

Panama extends, again, until April, the freezing of fuel prices

Q24N (EFE) The Government of Panama reported on Tuesday...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢560.53 Buy

¢568.07 Sell

16 February 2023 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – President Rodrigo Chaves in the company of the Minister of Finance, Nogui Acosta and the Vice Minister of the Interior and Police, Marlen Luna, signed the regulations to Law No. 9996 for the attraction of investors, residents, and pensioners.

President Rodrigo Chaves in the company of the Minister of Finance, Nogui Acosta and the Vice Minister of the Interior and Police, Marlen Luna during Wednesday’s weekly press conference. Photo Casa Presidencial

This guarantees the simplification of procedures for foreigners who enter the country and who find in Costa Rica the opportunity to continue with their investments and do business.

The Regulation establishes the conditions that regularize foreigners known as rentier residents, pensioner residents and investors, with investments of no less than US$150,000.

- Advertisement -

It also regulates the creation of preferential windows for these requests in the Dirección General de Migración y Extranjería (DGME) – Costa Rica’s immigration service.

The Regulation also requires the DGME to consult public databases to verify the investment data and other requirements.

The Regulation controls the application of tax exemptions on issues such as the importation of household items, and the importation of up to two vehicles for land, air and/or maritime transport, among others.

This initiative is added to the Digital Nomad Law in the Government’s effort to position Costa Rica as a point of attraction for foreign investment.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleBlaming the other guy: President Chaves describes the previous government as “irresponsible and negligent”
Next articleDrop in beer prices, both local and foreign
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Immigration no longer stamps passports of nationals and residents

QCOSTARICA - To expedite entry into the country through immigration posts,...
Read more

Government signs regulations of the Cannabis Law for medicinal and therapeutic use

QCOSTARICA - The regulation of the Cannabis Law for medicinal and...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

National

Is drug trafficking responsible for the excess of dollars in Costa Rica?

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica faces a historical excess of...
Trends

Ways to Boost Ecommerce Success in Costa Rica in 2023

The eCommerce landscape in Costa Rica continues to gain...
Paying the bills